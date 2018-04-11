« Replacements Ltd. PAC Supports Republicans B.J. Barnes, Jon Kreider | Main

11/04/2018

IRS Complaint Filed Regarding Non-Profit Sending Mailings for Kathy Manning

A week ago, we had reported here about a tax-exempt non-profit, the Center for Voter Information, that sent a mail piece to some voters in the 13th Congressional District clearly intended to help Kathy Manning and to hurt Ted Budd.

Another mailing was sent within the last couple of days. This one focused on health insurance coverage for pre-existing conditions; easier firearm access for high risk individuals; and pledges not to accept PAC money. (This is ironic, because the Center for Voter Information is itself registered with the Federal Election Commission as a PAC; and is essentially providing in-kind assistance to Manning, while apparently enjoying many of the financial benefits to which tax-exempt organizations are entitled. We are essentially providing the Center for Voter Information with a tax break so that it can campaign on behalf of Kathy Manning. But it tries to make an issue of Budd accepting PAC money).

In any event, a complaint was filed this evening with the IRS regarding this organization. We shall see how the IRS handles it.

