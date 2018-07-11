Interpreting Election Day

A flurry of federal, state and local results slowly streamed in last night and then into today. Some races are still very close, undetermined, subject to recount or even runoff. Several observations:

The best news of the night in our region was Ted Budd holding on to his seat. Congratulations, Congressman Budd, and please do not move further left as you stay longer in Washington! We did not, by any means, need his crony socialist opponent. This was a resounding, solid victory margin for Budd. A classic example of political malpractice afflicted the statewide judicial races. The Republicans whiffed with the State Supreme Court race and the Court of Appeals races. Their legislation allowing two Republicans to run in one race was an error of epic proportions. They compounded the error by failing to support the candidates, and dramatize the individual races. The GOP needed to use its immense resources to make the judicial races a prominent statewide concern. But now, any legislation passed by the GOP General Assembly can get reversed by the 2-5 democratic socialist North Carolina Supreme Court which will include the radical leftist, Soros-financed Anita Earls from the Southern Coalition for Social Justice. I wonder if the State Supreme Court will invalidate the constitutional amendments passed by the voters, including voter ID. They don't need any justification within the state or federal constitution; or within state law. Democratic socialist judges, after all, feel emboldened to simply fabricate their justifications based on a whimsy to enact their policy preferences. One Republican state legislator recently referred to GOP leaders and other GOP legislators as "risk averse". That is, they are unwilling to put themselves on the line to enact and stand by bold conservative measures. I suspect that explains part of what happened last night. Some got their just desserts. The Guilford County Board of Education added one more democratic socialist member. There is little prospect for improvement within that particular domain. The Guilford Board of County Commissioners retains its GOP majority, but Justin Conrad's victory margin is small. He had a tough district during a tough year. Don't expect many strong conservative measures from the GOP-majority board. Mark Harris in the Charlotte area aligned himself with Trump's populist agenda; and thankfully prevailed. He will be a strong social/cultural conservative. And I hope he will also be a strong limited government/constitutional conservative, but I am not sure about that. The North Carolina House and Senate, based on internet reports, will retain their GOP majorities, but no longer have veto-proof majorities. This, together with the 5-2 State Supreme Court, utterly neuters them. The GOP state legislators deserved much worse, however. During the last four years, they have delivered very little of value. They have propped up the welfare state; eschewed limited government; adopted crony socialism; and of course, abandoned HB 2 and the state's Christian conservatives. Similary, the GOP lost control of the U.S. House. Paul Ryan was an atrocious leader who got literally nothing of substance done to facilitate President Trump's agenda. In fact, he resisted Trump's agenda on immigration and the wall. His Obamacare "repeal" bill was a fraud. The deficits have skyrocketed due to his out-of-control spending. It must be understood that the GOP embraces the welfare state and incremental socialism in Washington. They have done nothing to restrain the judiciary, protect religious liberty or oppose the LGBT agenda. Ironically, during election season, they are slammed by the socialists for threatening to reduce the welfare state even in spite of the fact that the GOP characteristically had refused to act. They get all the election year criticism even though they don't deliver! Even the tax cut they passed was a redistributionist, Marxist dream-come-true because the tax rates remained progressive, partially at Trump's insistence. There is much talk about GOP pick-ups in the U.S. Senate. But one auspicious sign is that there were three conservative pick-ups-- Marsha Blackburn, Mike Braun and Josh Hawley. This will make the Senate GOP caucus a smidgen less center-left. Remain mindful that the election day map from the outset favored the premise that the GOP would pick up seats. In any event, having a few more GOP Senators should help Trump confirm more conservative judges. Would it be inappropriate for us to pray for the retirement of Ginsburg or Breyer? What happened yesterday? There is a tendency to blame Trump. There unquestionably was a robust increase in democratic socialist turnout relative to GOP complacency; and that likely explains some of the GOP failures. The socialists were also aided by tens, if not hundreds, of millions or dollars in contributions from their billionaire leftist donors. Trump should continue to use his executive powers to enact conservative policy whenever he can under the law. That has been the main source of his success so far. Remain mindful that, for all the close races that are yet to be decided, the Democrats have a definitive advantage. They are much better than the Republicans at working the legal system to steal elections. Bush v. Gore was an anomaly.