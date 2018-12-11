« Three U.S. Senate Seats Still Undecided: Does it Matter? | Main

11/12/2018

Greensboro Police Officer Killed In Line Of Duty: This is Why We Should Not Vilify Police

The news was absolutely tragic. 24 year old Jared Franks of the Greensboro Police Department was killed apparently in a fiery crash in the line of duty. A suspect was apparently being pursued.

That a young officer could lose his life so abruptly is a stark reminder of the enormous risks police officers face during their daily work to protect the public. They assume these risks every time they commence a work shift.

This is, of course, a devastating loss for his family, some of whom have also been engaged in police work. It is very easy to overlook the fact that every police officer has a personal story, with family members who love and care for them. Each officer is a person, with inherent dignity and worth. 

The trend during recent years in some circles has been to dehumanize police, vilify them, make their work life impossible, ruin their careers, and even celebrate violence against them. In media/left circles, every opportunity to take shots at police is seized and celebrated. Certain movements within the democratic socialist coalition openly sought to initiate violence against police, and to shoot them to kill. And leaders within the media/left complex deliberately refrained from denouncing these elements, and putting it all to a halt.

The big message was that police justifiably were targets to be harmed. 

But then, you learn of the selfless, heroic activities of officers like Jared Franks who make the supreme sacrifice. Greater love hath no man...

My deepest condolences to the family of Jared Franks, his friends and co-workers. 

It is my hope that the occasion of his death will lead those who hate the police, and routinely try to harm them in various ways, to reconsider their approach.

