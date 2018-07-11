« IRS Complaint Filed Regarding Non-Profit Sending Mailings for Kathy Manning | Main

11/07/2018

Constitution Party Candidate Wins Elective Office in Greene County, NC

Jerry Jones was elected yesterday to be a county commissioner in Greene County. He was the candidate of the Constitution Party of North Carolina.

This is the first candidate the Constitution Party has elected in the state since gaining ballot access earlier this year. The party previously had at least two other elected officials serving in elective office prior to the party gaining ballot access.

Congratulations to Mr. Jones!

Posted at 11:35 AM |

|

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been saved. Comments are moderated and will not appear until approved by the author. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Comments are moderated, and will not appear until the author has approved them.

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)

About

Subscribe to this blog's feed

Archives

Blog powered by Typepad