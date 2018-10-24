The Spectre of Losing Public Health Rules: Pleading for a Second Chance

A couple of days ago I had posted here about a large body of public health rules in North Carolina lapsing because of some dysfunctional work and interplay between two state commissions-- the Public Health Commission and Rules Review Commission.

There has been more action on this matter over the last couple of days.

First, the Public Health Commission's emergency meeting on Saturday resulted in its report finally being delivered to the Rules Review Commission yesterday with yet another request for an extension. Their letter is found here. They explained that key staff members retiring or taking leave; the recent hurricanes; and their work with the World Equestrian Games all rendered them unable to meet their deadline. (Of course, the commission had had considerable advance time to get their work done.) They try to make the case that the rules have not yet been invalidated, but that they will be if the Rules Review Commission fails to act.

In response, the Rules Review Commission set an emergency meeting for Monday, October 29 at 1:00 pm to accept the report and consider the extension request. It is unclear whether a sufficient number of commission members will be present for the meeting, and vote in favor.

What hangs in the balance? Basic public health rules that have been existence for many decades-- and in many cases, upwards of a century, in all likelihood-- on matters such as sanitation, food service, lead poisoning, child care centers and the like.

It seems likely that pressure came down to bear on both state commissions because of the major public health concerns that would potentially arise from any prolonged suspension of the regulations. It will be interesting to see if this will be fixed. Basic public health measures implemented a long time ago were responsible for major increases in longevity, and decreases in early mortality. We would theoretically be at risk of surrendering these types of gains if certain rules were invalidated for a prolonged period of time.