Public Health Rules in North Carolina Can No Longer Be Enforced Due to Commission Snafu

Many public health rules in the state of North Carolina no longer have legal effect because the Commission for Public Health missed its deadline to submit a critical report to the state Rules Review Commission. The rules no longer effective apparently include those affecting environmental health; food safety; sewage and wastewater; and restaurant inspections.

The Rules Review Commission was authorized by state law to review the necessity of regulations enforced by each of our state agencies. Each agency is required to analyze its own regulations and make a determination as to whether these are truly necessary after having received public comments. The agency must then submit a report to the Rules Review Commission summarizing its work.

The Commission for Public Health was supposed to submit its report to the Rules Review Commission by October 15, 2018. It missed this deadline. Its attorney requested an extension; and the Rules Review Commission declined this request.

When this happens, the previously existing regulations are no longer legally enforceable according to the Rules Review Commission's own rules. Presumably, the rules in question with which the Commission for Public Health deals are no longer legally effective. The citizens of North Carolina are no longer being protected by these regulations-- many of which are quite necessary-- unless the rules are absolutely required for the state to comply with federal law.

It is not uncommon for bureaucracies to work inefficiently, to delay and to miss deadlines. In the case of the Commission for Public Health, this has apparently had some real-world consequences. The citizens of North Carolina are no longer being protected by some basic public health regulations.



Addendum: In response to this situation, the Commission for Public Health scheduled an emergency session that was supposed to have taken place on Saturday morning, October 20.