10/21/2018

Obama Administration Grads Control Health Care of More Than 5 Million North Carolina Citizens

Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina insures 3.89 million covered lives.

North Carolina Medicaid, as of last year, insured an average of 2 million beneficiaries per month.

The Secretary of NC Health and Human Services, Mandy Cohen, previously served as Chief Operating Officer and Chief of Staff at the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) when Barack Obama was president.

The CEO of Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina is Patrick Conway. He previously served as Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ (CMS) Deputy Administrator for Innovation and Quality, and Director of the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation (CMMI) when Barack Obama was president.

We therefore have two Obama administration grads managing the health care coverage of more than 5 million North Carolina citizens.

What could possibly go wrong?

Comments

