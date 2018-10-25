How to Vote 2018

It is time to make some recommendations for the choices on the ballot in Guilford County this fall. Many have already voted; but some are confused as to some of the decisions to be made. I will discuss many of the races and other matters on the ballot, in the order in which they will appear:

Congress

It is important to look at the New American Freedom Index, Heritage Action lifetime rating and Conservative Review scorecards for the performance of your representatives.

Ted Budd scores 74, 98 and 95 respectively.

Mark Walker scores 64, 92 and 80.

Ted Budd deserves re-election; and I will be voting for him. I have discussed his race here recently. While he is a Republican, and therefore will have some tendency to embrace a less-than-constitutional stance at times, he is far better than his three opponents. He is a Freedom Caucus member who is conservative with a good level of reliability.

Mark Walker is better than his opponent. He cast his lot with the establishment GOP leadership from the outset; and his voting record overall is fair. His votes overall seem to be improving, however. I do not recommend his opponent; and readers will need to make a decision as to whether to vote for Mark Walker or skip the race. I would probably vote for him if I lived in his district, but with some definite misgivings.

North Carolina General Assembly

Incumbents Phil Berger, Rick Gunn, Jerry Tillman, Trudy Wade, Jon Hardister and John Faircloth all voted to repeal HB 2. Faircloth has recently advised the NC Family Policy Council he supports anti-discrimination protections for the LGBT community, which means he effectively supports the persecution of orthodox Christians.

I regard the HB 2 repeal vote as a deal-breaker. I cannot recommend any of these incumbents. Surrender and betrayal on a defining issue such as this is simply unacceptable. I suggest that readers simply skip over these races.

The only GOP challenger in Guilford County I can support at this point without reservation is Kurt Collins who faces Cecil Brockman. Many of the other GOP challengers did not respond to the NC Family Policy Council questionnaire.

In Rockingham County, Kyle Hall and Jerry Carter appear to be worthy of support.

Board of County Commissioners

Alan Perdue and Justin Conrad, both GOP incumbents, have opponents this year. I recommend voting to support them to assure the democratic socialists do not regain control.

In many respects, the GOP majority has run out of steam, and is making conflicted decisions. Their passion to cut spending was markedly blunted after the first couple of years the GOP took control. This past session, the GOP majority supported enhancing the county MWBE program. They adopted very bad policy for political reasons. But things will get much worse if the socialists gain a majority.

Board of Education

Marc Ridgill deserves an opportunity to serve. He is a former police officer who served in the schools as a resource officer. His emphasis is on restoring safety and order in the schools. This is a perspective that needs to have much greater prominence on the school board. His opponent, Winston McGregor, is an education establishment insider. Her candidacy is intended to maintain a corrupt status quo.

Anita Sharpe deserves re-election. She has been a conservative voice on the school board.

Linda Welborn, another Republican, does NOT deserve re-election. She is an education establishment board member. I recommend skipping her race.

Sheriff

BJ Barnes is a long-time incumbent. He is a GOP establishment guy. His leadership has had some good aspects, and some bad aspects. We had reported here last year about the fact that he has been completely unwilling to assist federal authorities on certain aspects of their efforts to deal with illegal immigration.

I was disappointed in his response to the controversy when a sheriff's department vehicle killed multiple passengers in another vehicle during a high speed chase. I did not feel his handling of the matter was sufficiently supportive of the deputy sheriff involved, and the public's interest in pursuing the bad guys.

Barnes has been a big spender, always seemingly advocating for expensive facilities for his department. This smacks of empire-building. Jeff Phillips recently raised questions when one of his projects amassed cost overruns.

The alternative to Barnes would be much worse. Voters have to decide whether supporting Barnes is worth it when he is unwilling to fight illegal immigration.

North Carolina Supreme Court

This might be the most important race on the entire ballot. Barbara Jackson is, by far, the best candidate. She is the incumbent.

Chris Anglin, another "GOP" candidate, is engaged in a dishonorable deception. He is a former Democrat who switched parties this year to run for the Supreme Court as a Republican, and undermine Jackson's candidacy. Less than ten years ago, he pled guilty to DWI and also later trespassing. He has a criminal record.

Anita Earls, the democratic socialist candidate, is a radical leftist.

It is very important that Barbara Jackson win her race.

North Carolina Court of Appeals

I recommend Andrew Heath, Jefferson Griffin and Chuck Kitchen.

District Court Judge, District 18 Seat 2

The incumbent is Jon Kreider who I recommend to be re-elected.

Constitutional Amendments

The NC Family Policy Council provides a nice summary including links to the actual amendment language.

Right to Hunt and Fish-- I recommend a vote in favor. There have been concerns expressed about people descending on private property without permission to hunt or fish but the amendment specifically deals with that issue. Victim's Rights-- Although my sympathy and concern is with the victim, I am concerned this amendment goes too far and will create unintended consequences. I recommend voting against. Income Tax cap-- I recommend a vote in favor. Voter ID-- Vote in favor. This ought to be a no-brainer. Judicial Vacancies-- I recommend a vote against. This is a partisan attempt by Republicans to gain greater input into these appointments because of their current control of the legislature. Creating a commission based on temporal circumstances is not a good solution. Board of Ethics and Elections Enforcement-- Vote against this also. This is another partisan attempt by Republicans to gain greater control over an agency in which they have acute interest. Once again, this is policy-making based on temporal circumstances.

I hope the above is helpful.