City of Greensboro Using Taxpayer Money to Get-Out-The-Vote for Democratic Socialists

The news was fairly striking earlier today that the city of Greensboro is waiving transit fares on its city buses in order to assist citizens getting to the polls to vote on Election Day. Yes!Weekly reports that other cities are pulling this stunt also.

Of course, when cities waive these fares, it is not conservatives who are being chauffeured to the polls. It is going to be Democratic voters who support socialist candidates. Cities furnishing bus service are already heavily tilted toward the democratic socialist side from a demographic standpoint; and bus riders will be even more heavily within this camp.

Does this move strike you as sleazy and dishonorable? Of course! But hey-- this is Greensboro. What can you possibly expect? They are using taxpayer money to water down our own votes.

All of our friends on the far left like to speak repeatedly about "equality". But the city's provision of free bus service to facilitate more democratic socialist votes hardly qualifies as equal protection under the law. Is the city providing similar financial assistance to conservative voters? Is it providing us with reimbursement for gas expense, and for wear-and-tear on our vehicles? After all, anyone who drives to the polls is undertaking expense. We just don't think about it that way.

You see, the Politically Virtuous City revels in providing unequal protection of the law.

For many of us, we are getting pretty sick of living side-by-side with other citizens whose sole purpose seemingly is to take us for a ride... and to ruin the country in the process.