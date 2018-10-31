Advice to Contemporary Judaism: "Look Inward"

Members of my own ethnic group were, many years ago, the target of the worst mass lynching incident in American history. Eleven Italian immigrants were killed in New Orleans by an angry mob during 1891. There were reportedly hundreds of shots.

We also need to remember the 26 folks killed at the Baptist church in Texas. Unfortunately, mass killings at houses of worship are not uncommon these days.

Over the last five days, we have witnessed repeated media/left talking points over the murder of eleven Jewish congregants at a progressive Pittsburgh synagogue. We are told that this incident must teach us certain lessons about "hate" and various types of speech. Trump, of course, is ultimately blamed.

Liberty Headlines reports that the killer had been aggrieved over the fact that the congregation was involved with advocating for refugees and for immigration.

A political rally was held at a local synagogue in Greensboro last night in response to the incident. A Jewish clergyman at the event publicly stated the following:

The past few years has seen the ripping open of a vicious underbelly of bias, bigotry, racism, homophobia, sexism and antisemitism in our country.

It would be a cover-up of the historical record-- and of contemporary activism-- if the longstanding progressive Jewish advocacy for non-Western immigration and refugee efforts were not accurately described and pointed out. The worldview they espouse-- which includes multiculturalism and diversity and globalism and unrestricted immigration-- has taken away the good livelihoods of many millions of Americans. It has also sometimes threatened their sense of security, and the very character of the country they love.

This group also successfully and prominently advocated for the LGBT juggernaut; and that resulted in religious liberty being taken away from orthodox Christians.

They are uniquely influential and powerful. The group is very prominently represented within the media; academia; the judiciary; and most importantly, within the democratic socialist party. It is therefore very important for the American people to understand precisely where they stand.

Murdering folks because of their political and cultural advocacy is never justified; and the Pittsburgh killer rightfully will be held accountable by the legal system. But the temptation will be, once again, to restrict free speech-- to hinder the description of certain facts of history and of contemporary political life.

Larry Klayman-- notable for Judicial Watch and Freedom Watch-- is a Jewish gentleman who converted to Christianity. He has a column today that challenges the media/left talking points this week about the Pittsburgh tragedy. But very interestingly, he states the following:

The Jewish Left, particularly in this country, is not representative of the overwhelming majority of Jews here, in Israel and worldwide. But regrettably, they are giving professed sick cause to lunatics like the Pittsburgh shooter to work their evil.

So its time for the Jewish Left to... look inward for some of the reasons for the rise in anti-Semitism.

Indeed. It is perhaps time for a bit of introspection, humility and self-examination on the part of those within this powerful group. It would be appropriate to begin this effort right now.