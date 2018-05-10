Those Falsely Accusing Must Be Held Accountable, Pay a Price

Check out the following video for some striking observations. When someone blatantly makes a false accusation, he or she needs to be held accountable, and somehow make it right for those he or she hurts:
« The Price of Medicare for All | Main
As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.
Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.
Comments
You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.