10/10/2018

Some Surprises in the NC Family Policy Council Voter Guide

I always look forward to receiving the NC Family Policy Council voter guide because it contains very useful information about candidates running for office.

The guide is found online here. In addition, this site provides further information.

It should be noted that Republican candidates are often given political advice not to respond to these types of questionnaires even though they are very helpful to the voter. For this particular guide, Trudy Wade, Phil Berger, Jon Hardister, Alissa Batts, Troy Lawson and Peter Boykin did not respond. It should be noted that the three incumbents listed above voted to repeal HB2.

A question was posed as to whether the candidate believes that state nondiscrimination laws should include sexual orientation and gender identity as protected classifications. This is one of those issues that truly distinguishes among candidates. Let's examine the responses from the candidates in Guilford and Rockingham Counties. Interestingly, John Faircloth and Clark Porter both responded in favor. This would, of course, lead to even more persecution of orthodox Christians-- including conservative Protestants and traditional Catholics. Kurt Collins, Kyle Hall and Jerry Carter appropriately opposed this idea.

My recollection is that John Faircloth also voted to repeal HB2. He probably needs to be defeated in this election.

For the state Supreme Court race, Justice Barbara Jackson declined to respond to two particular questions that required a brief, concise response. Instead, she prepared a verbose response that had to be searched on the website. Many voters receive a hard copy of this voter guide, and her responses are not contained therein because of how she chose to handle it. Her lengthy response found on the website seems satisfactory, although this seems like a missed opportunity for her. And she is apparently running way behind in at least one poll.

The other judicial races are covered in the guide also. It is worth checking out.

