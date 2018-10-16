Nancy Vaughan's Animus Toward Power Companies and Western Achievement

The United States Supreme Court has taken a fancy toward the word "animus". With its politically manufactured jurisprudence, it has decided that an appearance of "animus" toward any particular group is an indicator of a constitutional violation.

But it turns out that Greensboro's politically correct mayor, Nancy Vaughan, also harbors animus toward certain groups.

One of them is Duke Energy. George Hartzman recalls our dear Mayor having engaged in grandstanding several years ago when the power company was cutting down trees in Greensboro to avoid power outages. One of her typical crusades was launched to protect trees, and those who got their feelings hurt when trees were chopped back. Some of us warned at that time that we were going to pay the price with power outages.

And that happened this past week with Hurricane Michael. Many thousands of Greensboro households were without power as trees snapped and disrupted power lines throughout the city.

Mayor Vaughan was absolutely shameless when she took Duke Energy to task for its response to the outages. Never mind that the utility had to respond to outages along the entire "cone" the hurricane traveled within the state, from its southern border with South Carolina, to its northern border with Virginia. It was not just Greensboro that was affected.

This is one of the reasons it feels it has to keep trees trimmed. When these things happen, the utility cannot logistically be everywhere at once making repairs instantaneously. It must rely on outside utilities to assist; and in this case, there were also situations in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and Virginia that required a response by the various utilities working together. Resources had to be spread thinly.

I have little doubt that Mayor Vaughan's tree ordinance is directly responsible for the extent and severity of the power outages many Greensboro residents experienced this past week. She made it more difficult for Duke Energy to keep its power lines clear of trees that would potentially be disruptive during storms.

Another one of Nancy's crusades is against those who value our nation's Western tradition. With relatively little fanfare, she had the city council pass a resolution proclaiming Monday, October 8 to be Indigenous Peoples' Day in the city of Greensboro.

Most of us are aware that this same date is a national holiday-- Columbus Day, which celebrates the exploration and discovery of the Western hemisphere; and the process of bringing Western/European civilization here, which was a huge advancement on balance.

Of course, many within the progressive/socialist camp, including Ms. Vaughan, feel compelled to diminish the celebration and importance of the Western/European tradition. If there was a desire to curry favor with "indigenous peoples" as a designated victim group worthy of the left's attention, she could have chosen any of the other 364 days on the calendar that were not already holidays.

But of course, she had to choose Columbus Day. I do not know whether the fact that Ms. Vaughan is at least partially of Middle Eastern descent explains her animus toward Western/European achievement.

In any case, our dear mayor is full of animus these days. It ought to be unconstitutional.

(Disclosure: Duke Energy is a client. And I was among those who lost power for four days).