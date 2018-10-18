More "Gosnell"

Jack Cashill:

The admittedly pro-choice prosecutor, played convincingly by Sarah Jane Morris, puts a respectable abortionist, a very proper female doctor, on the stand to show just how anomalous was Gosnell’s practice.

At this point in the movie, I could imagine an abortion supporter thinking, Yes, the problem is not abortion. The problem is criminals like Gosnell.

Then the cross examination begins. The defense attorney, played with snarling gusto by director Nick Searcey, walks the good doctor through the details of her lawful termination of the baby while still in the womb.

The inescapable reality is that a D&E, dilation and extraction, abortion is no less gruesome than Gosnell’s snipping of a live baby’s spinal cord. It is simply less visible.

The D&E is routine for second trimester abortions in the United States. More than 100,000 are performed every year. The defense attorney has the good doctor describe how she removes the thorax, pelvis, cranium, and each arm and leg separately using surgical instruments. If need be, she crushes the baby’s brain in order to extract it.

Although the respectable abortionist admits to having performed some 30,000 abortions, she claims she did not have to deal with live births as Gosnell did because “we listen to the sonogram to ensure that the fetal heart has stopped.”

When the defense attorney asks what she would do if a baby were born live, the doctor, now obviously uncomfortable, replies she would give the baby “comfort care,” adding, “It will eventually pass.”

The “it” in question is a living, breathing baby. “Pass” means “die.” The attorney repeats with a touch of contempt, “Eventually, it would pass.”

Although his motives are pure self-interest, it is the defense attorney who establishes that dismembering a living baby in the womb or letting the baby die slowly outside of it is no more moral than what Gosnell did. It is simply more hygienic.

This is a reality that dawns on any dispassionate observer forced to face the actual practice of abortion. No one who participated in the trial or who watches the movie walks away unaffected.

When confronted with an undeniable truth, abortion providers and the media do what they inevitably do: ignore it, suppress it and hope it goes away.