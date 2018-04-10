The Price of Medicare for All

AAPS:

A “Medicare for All” Act has been introduced in every Congress since 2003 and has never gotten out of committee, even when Democrats have been in control. This time H.R. 676 has accumulated 123 cosponsors, with Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Minn.) replacing the disgraced John Conyers as first sponsor...

The scariest part, writes AAPS president-elect Marilyn Singleton, M.D., J.D., is that, like in Canada, there could be no competing private insurance—only insurance that does not duplicate coverage...

Funding would include (1) existing sources of government revenues for health care (Medicare, Medicaid, and the Children’s Health Insurance Program would be transferred in); (2) increasing personal income taxes on the top 5% of income earners; (3) a progressive excise tax on payroll and self-employment income; (4) a new tax on unearned income; and (5) a tax on stock and bond transactions...

The Bernie Sanders version of single payer has been estimated to add more than $32.6 trillion to federal spending over its first decade. “Even if Congress were to double what it collects in individual and corporate income taxes, there still wouldn’t be enough money added to the federal coffers to finance the costs of this plan,” writes Charles Blahous of the Mercatus Center...

Between 1998 and 2017, there has been a modest increase in support for single payer (40% for, 53% opposed vs. 53% for, 43% opposed). However, the percentage opposed rises to 62% if people hear that opponents say the plan would give the government too much control over medical care, and to 60% if it would require Americans to pay more in taxes. While a national health plan may have broad support in the abstract, only about 12% say it is the single most important factor in 2018, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

It is amazing that more than half of the socialists' caucus in the U.S. House is co-sponsoring this bill that effectively eliminates private insurance. They are doing this even though it requires a massive increase in taxes and spending; and even though it only has minority support. But they are committed to completing the job they initiated with Obamacare.