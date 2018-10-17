Immigration Agenda

Wayne Allensworth, Chronicles:

If stories of Americans falling victim to crime committed by aliens, including murders and rapes committed by MS-13 across the country; of Mexican drug cartels taking over American parklands for marijuana cultivation and drug trafficking; and of “human trafficking,” much less our importation of hostile Muslims, are not enough, let us ponder what seems likely in the future. Our country is being inundated by “migrants,” who are coming in such numbers and at such a pace that their bringing the crime, violence, and dysfunction of their home countries with them is inevitable...

The enemies of Donald Trump and historic America obviously aim to erase borders altogether and overwhelm America’s “deplorables” in what is clearly a plan of population replacement. They no longer hesitate to tell us what they are up to: Slogans like “No countries, no borders!” and “Abolish ICE!” as well as their frequent and passionate calls for white people to hurry up and die off should tell us everything we need to know. In their Post-America of the future, a thin overclass will rule a growing underclass and a hard-pressed and declining middle class. The vast tentacles of the managerial state, buoyed by its dependents, will envelop what’s left of historic America, by then chiefly a “geographic expression.”

We, fellow deplorables, will be homeless.

Mass immigration is being used as a weapon in the war globalists are waging against sovereign nations and their peoples. It is proving to be a far more dangerous weapon of mass destruction than the stockpiles of bombs and missiles the great powers accumulated during the Cold War. If our enemies win this war, we may forget about the First Amendment, the Second Amendment, and indeed, about the Constitution itself. We can forget about property rights, overturning Roe v. Wade, freedom to practice our religion, all of the conservative slogans, all of the achievements of a great country and the people, religion, and culture that produced it. Globalism is a totalitarian faith, essentially antihuman, at its root, a manifestation of the great rebellion against God Himself. They will not leave us alone...

As of this writing, Donald Trump is threatening to shut down the government if Congress does not fund a border wall and enact patriotic immigration reforms. He faces an uphill battle, with members of his own party undermining his administration’s every move... Trump retains “the bully pulpit,” and he will have to use it to mobilize his supporters to counter his—and our—enemies.