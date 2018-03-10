GPD/ Klan Nexus: The Republic is Threatened!

We have a Chicken Little tale to share this week.

At the Greensboro City Council meeting last night, a local leftist publicly expressed concern over the fact that local police officers were acting as "control agents" for a Ku Klux Klan imperial wizard. Other speakers expressed concern over the actions of the Greensboro Police Department unit that had provided assistance at the site of the former Silent Sam monument in Chapel Hill.

The Ku Klux Klan is no longer a serious threat in the United States. It was a threat in the southern United States one century ago, or perhaps sixty years ago. The fateful night in Greensboro during 1979 only occurred because foolish local communists unnecessarily provoked them.

Nonetheless, the premise that GPD officers might somehow be doing something-- anything-- with a Klan leader was felt to be outrageous.

As if on cue, Jordan Green at Triad City Beat covered the story at length. Green periodically and breathlessly covers the activities of alt-right, neo-nazi and identitarian groups as if they represent a mortal threat to civilization. The writing is entirely through the prism of a democratic socialist worldview.

Dig a bit further, and read through the lines. It becomes clear that the GPD officers are cooperating with federal law enforcement agencies. We do not know for sure, but it appears that perhaps the Klan figure might be somehow cooperating with law enforcement because the joint city/federal task force likely has "bigger fish to fry".

Some of us might have misgivings about the constitutionality of certain federal law enforcement activities in local jurisdictions; and about using individuals to entrap others. But it seems clear that the GPD officers are likely engaging in a type of activity that has been quite commonplace during recent decades.

In the eyes of the local media/left complex, however, police officers are intrinsically evil, and are automatically presumed to be taking wrongful actions. That is the default setting. Moreover, as noted above, the aforementioned "far right" organizations are felt to represent an existential threat even though they tend not to initiate violence unless opposing groups like Antifa begin to stir up trouble. (Check out, for example, the idiotic banter at a local socialist Facebook page.)

Never mind that Barack Obama's Department of Homeland Security designated the leftist organization Antifa as a domestic terrorist organization. This group has been attending events and rallies and demonstrations nationwide, engaging in violent intimidation. They are the personification of the vicious, violent left.

Charlottesville is often cited as a salient example of the type of threat we face. But remember that it was a major leadership failure on the part of civil authorities in that region. They failed to separate and control the protesters, and to allow the organizers the space to exercise their free speech rights.

The GPD officers in Chapel Hill did much better, by contrast, and the violence there was much more limited. No one was killed; but no one among the Greensboro left is grateful. In fact, ingratitude abounds.

The demonization and vilification of local police continues unabated. The Republic is at risk! The sky is falling!