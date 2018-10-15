Go See "Gosnell: The Trial of America's Biggest Serial Killer"

I had the opportunity to see the film, "Gosnell" last night. It relates the story of the investigation and trial of Dr. Kermit Gosnell, the African-American abortionist based in Philadelphia who had killed many live infants in his offices.

The film was heartbreaking, but fortunately did not present images that attempted to recapture fully the very worst that took place in his clinic.

His offices were a shambles-- an unsanitary mess. He and his staff did not even attempt to follow standard medical technique for maintaining sterile supplies and equipment.

The head prosecutor was a pro-choice female who had five children. It was evident that her experience as a mother caused her to feel repulsed at what Gosnell had been doing. She was doubtless forced to re-examine her own beliefs as the trial unfolded.

One of the most fascinating exchanges during the trial occurred when she called as a witness a white, female, middle aged abortionist to provide a contrast with the techniques Gosnell used. This second abortionist-- the "good" one, who provided an impeccable appearance, made it clear that she would never kill babies after they were born, as Gosnell had. Gosnell's attorney, however, cross-examined her, and forced her to admit to the ugly specifics of the abortion procedures she performed every day she worked-- with the most graphic detail. He was trying to make the point that this second abortionist's procedures were ethically comparable to what Gosnell had been doing.

And in this respect, he was absolutely right.

Another striking aspect of the film was that Gosnell's staff turned against him. It was not necessarily clear from the film, but Wikipedia shares that prosecutors obtained their testimony by charging them also. It turns out that Gosnell's wife was also charged, and was a key part of the operation, but that aspect was not emphasized in the film, either.

A key turning point during the trial, depicted poignantly in the film, was a photograph of a murdered infant that had been taken by a staffer being shared with the jury. Their reaction was entirely understandable.

It was also clear from the film that monsters like Gosnell have been permitted to do these things in the United States because abortion has been politically a sacred cow for so many years, and especially in certain parts of the country. It was considered untouchable. The Health Department in that area took a hands-off approach to Gosnell's clinic for precisely that reason.

The District Attorney in Philadelphia made it a point to emphasize that the trial was not about abortion, even though Gosnell was convicted on multiple counts, including the performance of many late-term abortions in violation of the law. Gosnell tended to have an attitude that he could disregard the law. The DA was very concerned about huge media coverage, although the courtroom was relatively empty during the early stages of the trial.

And there were only six folks viewing the film when I attended last night. But this was a gripping story and presentation that merits a much wider audience. Go see it. The depths of the evil of the pro-abortion viewpoint cannot be better represented.