Example of the Local Left

Last week, we had reported here on the local media/left complex targeting of Greensboro police over their handling of the demonstrations in Chapel Hill; and also with regard to their coordination with federal law enforcement agencies. The anti-police forces had clearly overplayed their respective hands this time.

John Hammer provides some additional information and insights:

One of the attackers, who named several police officers who in his opinion should be fired for working with the FBI, was a speaker who only identified himself as Mitch. His full name is Mitch Elmo Fryer, and not only is he an employee of City Councilmember Michele Kennedy at the Interactive Resource Center (IRC), he is also leader of the local chapter of Redneck Revolt, a far-left organization that reportedly believes in armed revolution to achieve its goals. Members of Redneck Revolt are known for coming to protests or anti-protests heavily armed.

There is a photo of Fryer at what turned out to be a big battle between white supremacists and opposition groups, including the Redneck Revolt, in Charlottesville in September 2017.

In the photo he is carrying what appears to be an assault weapon. In other photos you can see the assault weapons of other members of Redneck Revolt more clearly...

He didn’t mention Redneck Revolt, but it reportedly considers itself an anti-white supremacist group and is anti-capitalist as well.

But we are supposed to believe that they are all about love and tolerance and caring. The gap between how they are presented to us and the actual reality is quite extraordinary.