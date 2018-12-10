« Some Surprises in the NC Family Policy Council Voter Guide | Main

10/12/2018

Does Trump's Mexico/Canada Trade Pact Have Fatal Flaws?

JBS:

NAFTA, even though Trump claims it’s been replaced, is very much alive in the new deal named the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

Not only is it still alive, it is larger and much worse than NAFTA! The text of the USMCA, according to former U.S. Ambassador to Canada Bruce Heyman, has portions and chapters of the agreement that are identical to those in the Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP). Robert Lighthizer even admitted it is “built on” many TPP aspects. These facets, according to The New American writer Christian Gomez, have the potential to strip the U.S. of its sovereignty: 
 
Much like the TPP Commission, the Free Trade Commission can make changes to the USMCA without the consent of Congress. In fact, the agreement completely undermines Congress’ Constitutional Article I, Section 8 power to regulate trade with foreign nations...
 
USMCA, TPP, and even the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP), are all designed with one mission: to integrate regional governments into an eventual world government. Signing off on the USMCA provides the ammunition for all of these alphabet soup agreements to fall like dominoes. Stopping the USMCA is an urgent matter; we’ve even heard U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer discussing trade deals with the European Union furthering the globalists’ agenda.  
 
Trump was elected on an anti-globalist agenda. But he has been under intense pressure from Republicans, the democratic socialists and their sponsors in the Establishment to salvage the situation. The Mueller investigation was used, for instance, to keep his activities circumscribed. The deal he negotiated represents an improvement over the status quo, but it is still a multilateral trade deal that integrates our economy with that of other countries, and cedes our sovereignty.
 
The Constitution Party in its platform opposes trade agreements of this type.
 
It is uncertain whether this trade deal will win congressional approval. But Congress should likely reject it.

