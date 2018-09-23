Would Brett Kavanaugh Overturn Roe v. Wade? Lessons from Two of North Carolina's Founding Fathers

Republicans and conservatives are understandably upset over the media/left complex attempt to sabotage the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. Their efforts reflect a desire to maintain their hold on the judiciary as their primary instrument to force progressive/socialist/cultural Marxist policy upon the people of the United States.They feel entitled to this prerogative because, after all, they have wielded it for many decades in spite of Republican control of the Supreme Court.

A major part of their feelings of entitlement stems from an overwhelming desire to protect Roe v. Wade. Their morally corrupt, paganistic, demonic worldview tends to regard legal abortion on demand almost as a sacrament. This includes the worldview typically found among those within contemporary Judaism and within liberal mainline Protestantism.

The effort to sabotage Kavanaugh via unproven accusation utilizes a strategy based upon repeated delays in the confirmation process. Their hope is that, at some point, the nomination will ultimately collapse if they continue to delay successfully. And Senate Republicans are unquestionably allowing them to interfere with the confirmation schedule.

But will Kavanaugh truly be a solid constitutional Supreme Court justice if confirmed? He was an establishment pick, and previously served in the Bush White House. Some have described his nomination as "Roberts 2.0" because the concern is that he will lack the courage and the constitutional conviction to do the right thing consistently. While he has been described as an originalist, there is reason for concern. Chuck Baldwin has outlined his views regarding the nomination in detail.

Legal abortion on demand has unjustifiably taken the lives of 60 million unborn Americans. Given the fact that the Roe v. Wade decision is the greatest injustice in American history, Kavanaugh's inclinations on this matter are of utmost importance. And let's remember that President Trump had promised to nominate judges who would overturn Roe v. Wade.

But what did Judge Kavanaugh say during his confirmation hearings? It is critically important to understand that the principle of stare decisis, or the perceived need to adhere to judicial precedent, is central to any Supreme Court reconsideration of Roe v. Wade. Check out Kavanaugh's statements:

Precedent is not just a judicial policy. Precedent comes right from Article III of the Constitution. Article III refers to the "judicial power." What does that mean? Precedent is rooted right into the Constitution itself...

(Responding to Senator Feinstein's question on Roe being settled law):

Senator, I said that it's settled as a precedent of the Supreme Court entitled the respect under principles of stare decisis. One of the important things to keep in mind about Roe v. Wade is that it has been reaffirmed many times over the past 45 years. As you know, and most prominently, reaffirmed in Planned Parenthood v. Casey in 1992. As you well recall, Senator, when that case came up, the Supreme Court didn't just reaffirm it in passing. The Court specifically went through all the factors of stare decisis in considering whether to overrule it, and in a joint opinion of Justice Kennedy, Justice O'Connor and Justice Souter, at great length, went through those factors...

Planned Parenthood v. Casey reaffirmed Roe and did so by considering the stare decisis factors, so Casey now becomes a precedent on precedent. It's not as if it's just a run-of-the-mill case that was decided and never been reconsidered. But Casey specifically reconsidered it – applied the stare decisis factors and decided to reaffirm it. That makes Casey a precedent on precedent...

As I see it, the system of precedent comes from Article III itself. When Article III refers to the judicial power shall be vested in one Supreme Court and such inferior courts as Congress shall, from time to time, establish, to my mind, the phrase judicial power […] what does that entail? […] You look at the meaning—the meaning at the time of judicial power—and you look…one source of that is Federalist 78. It's well explained that judges make decisions based on precedent, and precedent, therefore, has constitutional origins and constitutional basis in the text of the Constitution...

The point is, when the rules are set ahead of time by the precedent or by the law, then you're not making up the rules as you go along in the heat of the moment, which will seem unfair, which will seem like you're a partisan, because you're going to seem like you're favoring one side or the other because of allegiance or favoritism to that team rather than applying the rules ahead of time, which is why, in sports, there are a lot of detailed rules set forth about how the game is played and how referees and umpires are supposed to call the game. That's to ensure there is predictability and stability, and that the players can rely on that.

So Kavanaugh is claiming that the principle of requiring adherence to precedent is found in Article III of the Constitution. But in fact, it is nowhere to be found in the plain text. He also refers to the Federalist 78 to justify this perspective.

But in fact, among the Founding Fathers, the use of the federal judiciary to usurp and invalidate state law was quite controversial. Thomas Jefferson had a major problem with the concept of "judicial review". From the state of Virginia, James Madison, Patrick Henry, George Mason and John Mercer also had their concerns. John Marshall reassured them that the federal judiciary would not interfere with state law.

Some of the founders favored a more robust role for the federal government to negate or override state laws. But the majority of the Framers shot down attempts to place the federal government in a position to do this.

Interestingly, two of North Carolina's founders commented on the question.

William Richardson Davie stated the following during the First North Carolina Ratifying Convention: "There is no instance that can be pointed out wherein the internal policy of the state can be affected by the judiciary of the United States."

Arhibald Maclaine said at the same gathering: "The state courts have exclusive jurisdiction over every other possible controversy that can arise between the inhabitants of their own states; nor can the federal courts intermeddle with such disputes, either originally or by appeal."



It is quite obvious from Brett Kavanaugh's statements above that he is fairly weak on the matter of following illegitimate Supreme Court precedents and Roe v. Wade. It is understood that Republican nominees must make obligatory statements regarding precedent in order to satisfy culturally Marxist Senators-- Democrat and Republican-- who will be voting upon their nomination.

The question is whether this man possesses the strength of conviction and the courage to do the right thing on abortion. Supreme Court nominations are relatively rare opportunities to reverse some of the most awful instances of judicial activism inflicted upon the country; and we need to take advantage of these opportunities.

But Republican presidents cannot make robust nominations even if they are inclined to do so-- which is often questionable.

The Republican caucus in the Senate consists largely of moderates and progressives. These are the types of candidates the party establishment runs for Senate who then must fight for and approve of judicial nominees. Are they going to consistently support truly constitutional nominees?

Moreover, recall that the GOP shot down the candidacy of Roy Moore in Alabama; and John McCain, during his final two years of life, was behaving like an absolute horse's tail. When he nominated Kavanaugh, Trump had two less guaranteed votes than he otherwise would have ordinarily had for his nominee; and a very narrow Republican majority.

Let's hope that Brett Kavanaugh turns out to be an outstanding justice if confirmed. (Few of us knew a quarter-century ago that Clarence Thomas would turn out to be the most constitutional Republican-appointed justice.)

But if the socialists are successful shooting down Kavanaugh's nomination, let's hope Trump nominates someone who is better.

