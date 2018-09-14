What Will UNC Administration, Board of Governors Do in Response to Domestic Terrorist Activity?

Antifa is treated with kid gloves by many of those within the media/left complex because they tend to regard the members of the "anarchist" group as folks fighting for the same causes they espouse. Some of them even like Antifa. This is a great indication of their level of morality and their spiritual state, but that is another matter.

In any event, it is very important to note that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has labeled Antifa a domestic terrorist organization since 2016-- i.e., even before President Trump took office and controlled the department.

This has great significance with respect to the recent events at UNC-Chapel Hill.

Why?

First, it has been reported that Antifa members were among those congregated to take down the Silent Sam monument a few weeks ago. Now, the UNC Board of Governors and administration must decide whether they will re-install the monument once again in accordance with state law; and if so, where and how this will happen. If they undermine the message and the prominence of the monument, they will lavishly reward the domestic terrorists with Antifa for their activities. Remain mindful that the leader of the UNC system is a Republican appointee; and a significant number of Republican appointees sit on the Board of Governors.

Second, one of the professors at UNC Chapel Hill-- Dwayne Dixon-- is reported to have been affiliated with Antifa; to have assaulted someone when the monument was taken down; and to have since been arrested. UNC will not discuss Mr. Dixon because it is represented to be a "personnel matter". That begs the question, however, as to why the university would employ a domestic terrorist; and furthermore, why it would permit a domestic terrorist to shape the minds of young students.

Those are particularly relevant questions to ask, especially in view of the fact that Republicans and their appointees have a good bit of input into what happens.

I certainly hope that UNC's administration, its Board of Governors and the Republicans with so much influence over these matters do not go squishy-soft on the matter of domestic terrorism. The citizens of the state of North Carolina have a legitimate interest in these matters; and deserve to know what precisely is being done.