The Vicious, Violent Left and America's Future

Chilton Williamson, Chronicles:

The Democrats have become the party of the neurotics, the misfits, the maladjusted, the perverted, the freaks, and the aggrieved who despise whatever—and whoever—is healthy, sane, and normal in this country...

The left has always been prepared to enforce its political will by violent means if necessary, though in America it has always preferred stealth to accomplish its goals—until now. Thus its violent response—rhetorically and, as in the case of Antifa, physically—to Donald Trump’s first year and a half in office and the policies he has been pursuing since January 20, 2017. Liberals and more extreme leftists (they are rapidly coming to be one and the same thing) tolerated “restrictive” laws on the books so long as those laws were lightly enforced, or scarcely at all, and when the government in charge of executing them was a liberal government. An obvious example is immigration law: laws meant to address the security of the borders, the rebellious sanctuary cities, and terrorism...

Amazingly, they have doubled down on their earlier lax approach to immigration by denying the validity of borders at all, demanding an end to the arrest and deportation of illegal aliens, including criminal ones, and advocating the extension of the franchise at every level—local, state, and federal—to allow noncitizens, legal and illegal alike, to vote. In other areas of the law too, including those concerned with abortion, voting rights, local autonomy, sexual identity, secularism, and so forth, the left is insisting that no existing law or body of liberal law should be subject to any sort of change, adjustment, challenge, or even reconsideration. The left never forgets, gives up, or gives in. For liberals and other leftists, any law, however settled, they disapprove of is always fair game for repeal or alteration. On the other hand, law of which the left approves, that serves its purposes, or was passed by leftists is written in stone. It exists forever, blessed with eternal life.

In no other Western country does one half of the country loathe the other half. This includes the United Kingdom, which is increasingly reconciled with herself more than two years after the referendum on Brexit—unlike the United States, where, less than 24 months after Donald Trump’s election, the animosity and hatred are growing, not waning. Probably the dangerously mistaken idea, promoted in recent decades by Democrats and Republicans, that America is a nation dedicated from the beginning to a “proposition”—an ideological construct that demands unthinking intellectual loyalty and a powerful theoretical commitment as substitutes for the outdated and pernicious thing called patriotism—is responsible for this. And after postmodern ideology there is the American obsession with race that only deepens the further the War Between the States recedes in history and the closer the country moves toward becoming a Third World, multiracial, multicultural society like Brazil or Indonesia. These two major, perhaps now defining, forces operating in the United States in the 21st century—ideological theory and simple tribalism—chiefly distinguish American society from the societies of Europe. The first requires a large intellectual investment that is also an emotional one; the second appeals to basic and visceral human instincts. Both promote intense disagreements that tend to be politically nonnegotiable, and are therefore prone to resolution by rhetorical, and eventually physical, violence.

Last July, Tucker Carlson remarked on his show that verbal violence on the left, having reached its limits in this country, has nowhere to go but to physical violence. The recent week-long attack on the local office and personnel of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency in Portland came almost immediately after his warning. I think he is right, and that something dreadful is in store for America. Racial and ethnic balkanization, and the hostility that accompanies them, is an accomplished fact here, and the political divide—or divides—seem insuperable. The so-called Deep State is profoundly undemocratic, dictatorial, and criminal. There is no reason to doubt, in the face of its continuing coup in slow motion to remove a legally elected president from office, that it is capable of anything at all. One day, whether that day comes sooner or later, the Democrats will retake preponderant power in Washington. What follows after that is anyone’s guess. Unfortunately, the range of informed guesses is very, very limited. The next political wave, when it arrives, may be neither red nor blue, but brown.