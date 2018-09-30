The City of Greensboro and Government-Controlled Art

Most conservatives would agree that government has absolutely no role in the sponsorship or promotion of the arts. This is not a core governmental function.

The city of Greensboro, of course, has utterly rejected that point of view for many years. It operation of the Coliseum complex; its new performing arts center; and the existing Cultural Center are but a few examples. This costs the taxpayer dearly.

But what we have now is not regarded as sufficient. Our esteemed leftist city council therefore hired a consultant-- Martin Cohen of the Cultural Planning Group-- to learn what else we can do.

And what did the consultant recommend? He resorted to typical progressive/socialist buzzwords: "equitable" and "sustainable". And he makes a series of recommendations that sound fairly expensive.

He wants to give those receiving governmental charity benefits almost free admission to facilities and/or programs. He wants to assure "equitable access" to space in the Cultural Center. He wants to "diversify" arts experiences and audiences.

There is nothing in the recommendations about ensuring art that reflects timeless, enduring beauty; that represents high quality; or that displays God's creation in a moral fashion.

Of course, we really don't want government involvement in the arts because it will typically do none of these things.

Oh-- and one last thing. The consultant did not make any statements that reflect a desire for limited government. Indeed, his recommendations were precisely the opposite.