The Best Outcomes from the Kavanaugh Mess

Watching the Kavanaugh hearings unfold has been fairly remarkable. The democratic socialists are behaving as expected-- devoid of any conception of right and wrong. But when you operate according to a political and cultural philosophy that denies God's ultimate sovereignty, that is to be expected.

The Republicans, on the other hand, continue to have a critical number of conflicted, cowardly Senators despite brief flashes of courage by some of the others. Jeff Flake plays the role of a sanctimonious prig flawlessly. Remain mindful that the GOP establishment in Washington actively promoted and elected people like Flake and Collins and Murkowski and Grassley.

What are the best outcomes we can hope will arise from this?

The Republicans come to the startling realization that they cannot continuously cave to what the socialists want. They confine the FBI investigation to the Ford allegations only, and proceed to confirm Kavanaugh. And the new Associate Justice, emblazoned with a hot, righteous anger over what had happened, adopts a firm, consistent approach to constitutional interpretation, ignoring all the previous reassurances he had given to Collins and Murkowski and other liberal/progressive Senators about adhering to liberal court precedents. Maybe he will continue to be so angry over having been violated in this manner that he will be emboldened to do the right thing consistently. In the event the Kavanaugh nomination collapses, Trump nominates someone who is a more consistent constitutionist.

I wish that the GOP Senators had come to Roy Moore's aid when Moore was attacked in the same manner that Kavanaugh was attacked. Perhaps if it was handled differently, they would have one more vote at their disposal than they currently have. But Moore was not part of the establishment club, unlike Kavanaugh, and was much further to the right than the vast majority of Republican Senators, who are mostly center-left. They abandoned and repudiated him so quickly; and this was one of the clues they were part of the effort to undermine him.

In any event, hope for a Kavanaugh who chronically nurses a red-hot anger; or alternatively someone better in his place.