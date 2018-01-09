Silent Sam at UNC: The Massive GOP/ Institutional "Cave" Begins

There has been much movement on the matter of the toppling of the Silent Sam monument at UNC Chapel Hill over the last week. We have learned more about what happened, and the initial response by local and state officials. In addition, we are beginning to see all the telltale signs that the state GOP's functionaries in positions of authority are going to live up to the party's deeply ingrained legacy of betrayal and surrender with regard to the Silent Sam incident.

We will talk about the incident itself; who was involved; the police response on-site; protests that took place later in reaction to the incident; and the overall official response to the toppling incident.

The Toppling Incident and University Preparedness

It is clear that the same crowd that destroyed the monument in Durham-- Antifa, anarchists and communists-- performed the dirty deed in Chapel Hill. But students and faculty from UNC-Chapel Hill were also present, and apparently were encouraging and/or supporting the criminals.

Some of the best reporting on this matter has not been within the mainstream media. Instead, Big League Politics had a full description of Antifa/communist/anarchist agitators involved. Some of them had also been present to create chaos and stir up violence in Charlottesville one year ago. One of those being investigated is a UNC professor-- Dwayne Dixon-- who is reported to have assaulted one of the Big League Politics reporters on-site when the monument was being toppled.

Dwayne Dixon has been the subject of an article within a conservative publication at UNC-- the Carolina Review. We had written about him here in January.

An AP article revealed that UNC Chapel Hill Chancellor Carol Folt admitted to being "surprised" that the monument was torn down. That, of course, is a tacit admission that she was unprepared, and that the UNC Police was unprepared. I suspect that this unpreparedness was deliberate.

The Police On-site Response

The morning after and during the following days, many North Carolina citizens were perplexed as to why the police did not prevent the monument from being toppled. But now the picture has become much more clear.

The UNC board chairman, Harry Smith, immediately made public statements indicating that a review of the police response would take place. But even the mainstream media implicitly observed that the police presence and response was lackluster.

Once again, Big League Politics came through with some information suggesting that a police order was made on-site to stand down and to allow the monument to be destroyed.

And it also has been reported that Chapel Hill city police-- who ordinarily might assist UNC police on such matters-- were ordered not to engage with protesters. A major source of support to UNC police was effectively withdrawn.

Meanwhile, the Daily Haymaker reports that a Chapel Hill police officer is being placed under investigation because of suspected affiliation with a patriot/militia group.

The overall picture seems to be that UNC Chapel Hill and the city of Chapel Hill both politically wanted the monument to come down; and that they deliberately failed to respond to the toppling incident. They used the premise of "safety" to justify their refusal to intercede.

Subsequent Protests

A group from Alamance County, ACTBAC (Alamance County Taking Back Alamance County) organized some subsequent protests to the monument's destruction and removal. I am very proud and grateful that this group acted on principle to oppose egregious acts that had been taken and permitted.

There have been two events; and a fair number of arrests have ensued. The media and police have not explicitly identified the affiliations of those parties arrested; and I therefore think it is safe bet that the vast majority of these were from the Antifa/communist/anarchist camp. That, in fact, is fairly predictable. The left, after all, is vicious and violent.

Overall Official Response to the Toppling Incident

Initially, the UNC Board of Governors, which has lots of Republicans, made a statement deploring the act of destroying the monument. They promised a full investigation. Thom Goolsby, who sits on the board, made public statements that the monument would have to be returned to its former place under current law. Dan Forest also said on a radio program that the monument would have to be put back up.

There were calls to arrest and prosecute those responsible.

But what has happened?

UNC Chapel Hill Chancellor Folt, who called the monument divisive and who is responsible for the police inaction, still has her job. She now has stated that the monument doesn't belong at the campus "front door". It was previously at a prominent location easily visible from Franklin Street.

There have been no reports that Dwayne Dixon has lost his job as a professor at Chapel Hill even though he reportedly is under police investigation.

Some of the Antifa/communist/anarchist crowd have been arrested, but they have typically been charged with misdemeanors, which is a mere wrist slap.

The UNC board plans to make a decision by November as to where to relocate the statue. Even though the Board of Governors has many Republicans, they are typically of the establishment type. In addition, they had chosen Margaret Spellings, a Bush-style establishment Republican, to lead the overall UNC system; and her wishes will probably be respected.

My prediction is that they will move the monument to a much less conspicous place; and that they will seek to "contextualize" it by making clear that the cause for which the Confederate soldiers fought was unjust; and that its initial installation was a reflection of intolerable white supremacy.

After all, this is a Republican crowd that fully embraces the party's legacy of surrender and betrayal. Remember that this is "the party of Lincoln". And the academician Thomas DiLorenzo in his book, The Real Lincoln, reveals that the 16th president's overarching design with the Civil War was to achieve the centralization of power in the federal government. We live with that legacy to this day. He ruthlessly succeeded, despite the Confederates' best attempts to stop him.

And the traditional people who have family roots in the southern United States-- who revere their history and their heritage-- once again are now being abandoned.