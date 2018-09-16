One Victimized Man's Interpretation of Why and How the Country Went So Badly Downhill

Someone Has to Say It: The Hidden History of How America Was Lost, by Tom Kawczynski

I often think about how the United States was such a better country-- both its culture and its promise-- when I was a young boy in the early 1960's. It was not perfect, by any means; and many of the forces pushing the country toward deterioration had been percolating for decades. But overall it was, hands down, much better than what we have now.

This is not a wistful form of nostalgia. It is not a longing for the "good old days", or a desire to "turn back the clock to the 1950's", as the left often likes to state. Instead, it is an objective assessment that our politics, our government, our culture and our demographics are not nearly as good now as they were then, from almost all standpoints. We have seen major deterioration on nearly all accounts. The country today barely resembles the country into which I was born.

How did this happen?

One man attempts to provide an explanation; and he has an interesting story. Tom Kawczynski is the former town manager of Jackman-- a remote, tiny town in rural Maine. He had been performing his job capably for years. But he also had been active on social media during his personal time; and expressed the opinion online that we are mistaken to import those from Islamic nations into the United States.

The vicious, totalitarian media/left complex learned of his statements online, and figured out that he was town manager in Jackman. They descended upon the town in order to drive him from his employment; and they succeeded. The tiny town council succumbed to the pressure even though the town is literally in the middle of nowhere. He was terminated during January, 2018. He described it as follows:

I watched the pressure rise as one story gave way to hundreds of others, all saying the exact same thing, just with the editors changing headlines to score points with their base and advance the approved narrative. Hooligans came to my town, an impressive four-hour drive, vandalizing property and putting up signs. Businesses were pilloried online, creating an impression of immense pressure to conform, and their combined forces suffocated any resistance. The Constitution didn't matter, the individual didn't matter, all that mattered was making the pressure go away.

Immediately upon his dismissal, he began the task of writing a book. He was naturally thinking about what had just happened to him. The book attempts to provide a popular history to explain how and why our country had changed so dramatically over the last century or so. It is an extremely literate, thoughtful, humane interpretation.

I thoroughly enjoyed the book. He draws from an understanding of constitutional conservatism, and the Founders' original design. Some of his explanations are very similar to what you would expect from the Tea Parties or the Constitution Party. His worldview is Christian social conservative and also paleoconservative. But he also is part of the identitarian right. He is not a neoconservative; and is not aligned with the establishment GOP.

Some of his explanations for events as they unfolded in the past can be quite similar to those that had been promoted by or associated with the left in the past-- but that is not uncommon for those within the paleoconservative or identitarian or constitutional right.

With his omnipresent worldview, he provides a coherent series of explanations of what happened to our country. You might quibble with individual items, but he makes a fairly strong overall case. More than two dozen relatively brief chapters each attempt to capture a key trend or development over the last century, roughly in sequential order, starting with the formation of the Federal Reserve and World War I.

He experienced a situation that was devastating for his own personal career and his family; and used it to inform others as to why and how they had lost their country. It is only by understanding it that we can hope to deal with the situation.

I recommend the book enthusiastically. It challenges us to stretch our preconceptions on some key matters of history; and gain some understanding of the immense task that awaits us to undo all of this damage. In many respects, we have not even begun.