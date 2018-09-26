Musings on the Eve of the Kavanaugh Circus

The Kavanaugh situation seems to be spiraling out of control even though there are no contemporaneous, direct, credible witnesses or pieces of evidence. More allegations are being made in a drip-drip-drip fashion; and more Republicans are characteristically demonstrating their wobbly knees. Several observations:

It would be fascinating to be able to observe and learn about the extraordinary coordination and orchestration on the part of the dishonorable democratic socialists to pull off what President Trump is now calling a "con job". Their strategic focus to defeat the Kavanaugh nomination was obviously quite intense. And they knew precisely how to exploit the Senate Republicans' weak-mindedness to delay the proceedings. It would be great if Wikileaks or Project Veritas were able to uncover all of the socialists' machinations, as they were able to do during the 2016 campaign season. One can't help but wonder if Chuck Schumer is the mastermind. I opined here a couple of days ago that the socialists' desire to use the judiciary to protect and enact their policy preferences is the source of this effort. But in some respects, that oversimplifies the situation. While that is undoubtedly true, I also suspect that the circus they have created is a reflection of their passive-aggressive intent to retaliate over the Republicans' unwillingness to consider the nomination of Merrick Garland two years ago. The socialists' perception of Kavanaugh's predisposition to protect Trump and to aid his immigration policies likely fanned the flames also. Of course, Chuck Grassley's being amenable to prolonging the proceedings opened a literal Pandora's Box. He played right into the socialists' hands. We must presume that he took this approach in consultation with Mitch McConnell. He should instead have told the socialists they had every opportunity to raise concerns during the first set of scheduled hearings, and to arrange for their witnesses to be heard by then. The premise advanced by the left that the female complainant must be presumed to be truthful is politically self-serving. Of course, women are completely capable of making false accusations in these situations. Remember that scripture teaches that ALL sin and fall short of God's glory. And if these women are not telling abject lies, then they might be embellishing, magnifying or otherwise amplifying. Why do women sometimes lie in these situations? To exact retribution, or to achieve some other type of objective or gain-- either material or psychological. The irony is that the GOP establishment is now facing with its nominee the same exact assault they launched on Roy Moore in Alabama. Let's recall the suspicion was that GOP-e operatives planted the Roy Moore story with the Washington Post. Roy Moore faced a flurry of unproven accusations, and that was deemed sufficient according to the GOP establishment to make his candidacy unworthy. Now, they are trying to apply a different standard to Kavanaugh-- who is, after all, their boy.

If the Republicans successfully fight off all these allegations, the question then becomes what kind of a Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh precisely will be; and if the GOP will pay a price at the polls in November.