Is Speaker Tim Moore "Clean as a Whistle"?

Tim Moore makes Thom Tillis appear conservative by comparison. Tillis passed conservative legislation when he served as North Carolina House Speaker, apparently to solidify his credentials to run for U.S. Senate where he has functioned mostly as a progressive.

When Tillis was vacating the position of speaker, there was apparently a groundswell in the North Carolina House Republican caucus to elect a new speaker who would be more sensitive to the needs of legislators serving urban areas. Since Moore's election as House Speaker, it has been downhill ever since.

It is difficult to discern that Moore is motivated by any particular set of principles. Moreover, I have never heard anyone make the claim that he is "clean as a whistle", or that he is a man of unassailable integrity.

Moore is an attorney. Today, the Raleigh News and Observer has an article that calls into question Moore's representation of a start-up company; and also his assistance to a friend and supporter who was developing property near Jordan Lake. The article says he helped pass legislation requiring the city of Durham to provide water and sewer for this development.

When asked about the matter, Moore refused to divulge whether he had represented certain clients, citing attorney-client privilege. The Daily Haymaker wonders whether this is truly an ethical violation if no details are truly shared.

It is also quite interesting that the Haymaker reports Moore has a "satellite" law office in Raleigh in addition to the office he maintains around his home district. Remain mindful that Moore is from Cleveland County-- way out near Shelby. This is nowhere near Raleigh. It would be interesting to know precisely how Moore uses the Raleigh office. The Haymaker and the News and Observer raise questions about lobbying, and all the legal requirements associated with this type of activity.

Here in Guilford County, Jon Hardister is part of Moore's leadership team.

In any case, we now have some reporting that begins the process of confirming what our intuitions have been regarding Tim Moore.