Andrew Brod and the Politicization of Hurricane Florence

Rush Limbaugh has been pointing out this week how those on the left have been eager to blame Hurricane Florence on President Trump because of his withdrawal from the Paris Agreement; and how they also will be eager to frame Florence politically as "Trump's Katrina".

It is in this context that we must view a Facebook post by Andrew Brod yesterday that eagerly shares Trump had diverted monies from FEMA to ICE. Brod, of course, has contributed columns to the Greensboro News and Record and also the Triad Business News.

He could hardly contain himself. The urge to politicize what appeared to be a developing, massive tragedy was simply too irresistible for Mr. Brod.

I lived in the Charleston, SC metropolitan area during Hurricane Hugo in 1989; and experienced directly the Category 4 hurricane, its aftermath and the prolonged recovery period. The astonishing things you saw, and the poignant stories you heard, remain etched in your mind. An entire region and its peoples experiencing such a major loss, and such profound trauma, is nothing to politicize.

We were very fortunate ourselves. But remain mindful that a distant media portrayal of such an event and its aftermath simply cannot do it justice. Natural disasters of this magnitude are impossible to truly appreciate until you are in the midst of it.

It is possible that Florence might be considerably weaker than Hugo from the standpoint of wind damage. But even then, the flooding will be devastating for at least some areas.

The worldview espoused by Brod presumes that the risk of losses associated with natural disasters and the response effort must be socialized at the national level. Trump seems to share that view, at least in part. Of course, any federal funding for natural disaster response and assistance is blatantly unconstitutional. Trump undoubtedly looks at the issue from a political standpoint, as does Brod.

But if our friendly former UNC-G economics professor is so thoroughly concerned, I have a couple of suggestions for him.

Forcing people to contribute to hurricane relief via forced payroll tax deduction under the threat of imprisonment is not a charitable act. But that is what Brod apparently favors because it fits his worldview. There is a huge temptation-- indeed, a major tendency-- to signal one's virtue by broadcasting how much we should socialize certain issues.

But instead, he could do something completely different. He could make a volitional, major contribution toward helping those affected by the hurricane. That would be much more meaningful than a forced tax contribution.

He could donate a substantial portion of his personal assets, for instance. I have a couple of great organizations deeply involved in disaster response to which he can donate-- North Carolina Baptist Men (now called Baptists on Mission); and the disaster response section within the North American Mission Board.

Or if he is so concerned, he could head toward the eastern part of the state, and spend at least a couple of months volunteering full-time providing physical and material assistance to those in need.

And in the meantime, he might want to monitor closely the performance of Governor Roy Cooper from the standpoint of his response to the storm. In South Carolina during Hugo, then-Governor Carroll Campbell was outstanding. His leadership made all the difference even though half of the state was decimated.

After all, under our constitutional system, Cooper has much more responsibility for hurricane response than President Trump, who rightfully has none.

Should we be holding Governor Cooper to the Bush/Katrina Standard? Remember, the position of the sleazy media/left complex was that Bush should have just snapped his fingers and fixed everything, almost instantaneously, with Katrina. Should Cooper be held to this same standard?

Maybe so, because it would only be fair. But that would be politicizing a tragedy while it is still in evolution. And no, we ought not do that.

Instead, it is a time for us to open our wallets and help-- at least for those of us who feel led to do so, to the extent that we can. Those are the moral things to do.