ACLU, Regional Liberal Churches Launch Anti-Male, Anti-White Crusades, Respectively

We couldn't help but notice a couple of very interesting items over the last few days that almost provide their own commentary.

First, a story in the news suggests that the ACLU has sued because of the city of Greensboro's advertising on Facebook to recruit prospective police officers. The complaint is that the Facebook ads did not sufficiently encourage or invite women to apply.

This, of course, is a delicious, almost ridiculous irony. The city of Greensboro is a profoundly, politically correct organization, the core values of which include identity politics and the atttainment of various progressive/socialist agenda items.The city has its own MWBE program that aggressively attempts to favor women at the expense of men. Compounding the absurdity is that Facebook is also an organization that is based on progressive/socialist core values-- even to the extent that it seeks to discriminate against conservative sites in various ways. The premise these parties should be sued over gender discrimination is poetic justice.

But it also is a bad idea to encourage women to be police officers for various reasons. They should be held to the same physical standards as men-- and these standards ought to be appropriately high to reflect the true, potential maximal demands of the job. Doing otherwise invites injury and tragic outcomes.

And cities such as Greensboro should not be expected to make sure that each advertisement explicitly seeks men and women equally. This is absurd micro-regulation. But let's take this demand to its logical extent. Does the ACLU believe that the city must advertise equally to each of the 31 or so gender identities we are now told we must recognize? If so, how would the city do that?

The second story is quite interesting also. It seems that a number of liberal churches in the region sponsored an event locally to dwell on the matter of "white privilege". Interestingly, Guilford County Schools is also a sponsor. A local church became a veritable mecca for attendees from distant parts of the state.

Of course, the ACLU, the school system and these profoundly stupid liberal churches are completely oblivious to the results of the 2016 election and what has been happening throughout the United States. It has become a huge problem that working class and lower middle class white males have become profoundly disadvantaged, even to the extent that many are overdosing on various drugs and killing themselves. Many find themselves unable to marry and support a family. The jobs that supported this group during previous generations were shipped overseas by the bipartisan ruling class and their donors. Massive numbers of legal and illegal immigrants brought in by these same elites also limited their opportunities and suppressed their wages.

These white men are, in fact, disadvantaged relative to white women at this point. The Trump boom has helped, but it has not eradicated the impact of a quarter-century of economic decline for these men. (That is also true of black men relative to black women.)

This is why the ACLU, Guilford County Schools and the liberal churches are so badly out of touch-- and are, in fact, utterly hallucinatory-- when they try to make the case that white men are being favored too much. They have no idea what they are talking about.