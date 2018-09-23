« ACLU, Regional Liberal Churches Launch Anti-Male, Anti-White Crusades, Respectively | Main

09/23/2018

Absence of Christianity in Public Education a Critical Flaw

Nicholas Nussen, Touchstone:

(O)ne of the necessary presuppositions of public education is that Christianity is false, or else irrelevant. It could not be otherwise, for as the late R. C. Sproul was fond of pointing out, education is either theocentric or it is not. There is no "neutral" starting point; one either begins with the God of the Bible, in whom "we live, and move, and have our being," whose Son is Truth itself, or we begin without God. The absence of God is a decision against God—and this absence does not create, as one might think, a moral or religious vacuum where some sort of "neutrality" exists.

For just as nature abhors a vacuum, so does the human heart, which John Calvin rightly called a "factory of idols," a gallery of which can be found in each of our classrooms, which are the temples of the National Education Association (NEA). Merely scratch the surface of the NEA's idol of "health" and you will find, beneath the gilding, a resolution on "reproductive freedom" (Resolution I-24), the latest iteration of the worship of Molech. See the incense offered to the idol of "marriage equality" (Resolution I-22) and the adoration of the multi-limbed idol of "diversity," which holds tablets enjoining "educational programs in support of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and questioning students" (Resolutions B-31 and B-53). This powerful teachers' union, forfeiting any claim to neutrality or pluralistic "tolerance," has taken one decisive moral stand after another...

One of the great burdens of being a Christian teacher (in the public schools) is seeing, and even in some ways inflicting, a widespread disease for which one cannot, except in surreptitious and dishonest ways, provide the remedy.

For the Christian teacher faces a dilemma: openly proclaim Christ in disobedience to one's employer (and risk termination), or else fail to proclaim Christ and tacitly communicate that there is such a thing as education apart from him...

The idea that any system of education can exist in a moral vacuum is as absurd as the claim that one should not "legislate morality," often made by the type of politician who "privately" opposes but publicly supports abortion. Education, like law, is inherently moral. The question, in both contexts, is not whether morals and worldviews are being "imposed," but whose morals and which worldview. Many Christians, well aware of this, have opted to leave the public school system and educate their children at home or send them to private schools. Although there never was "neutral ground" in the state schools (for such a thing does not exist), there was a time when Christians could claim much of the territory. Now, everything is done behind enemy lines.

