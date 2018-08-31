The Story of a Game-Changing Charter School in East Greensboro, Part III: Putting It in Context

Earlier this week, I had posted two items regarding the new charter school in east Greensboro-- Gate City Charter Academy. We discussed here the methods employed at the school to assure discipline and order, and boost achievement. We also talked about some of the results and the cost advantage.

This experience could theoretically be replicated in traditional government schools, but various obstacles stand in the way. Nonetheless, it is quite possible to achieve impressive gains in performance; safety; and also lower costs.

The traditional government school system operates for the benefit of the education establishment. Innovations such as those seen at Gate City are actively discouraged.

Civitas recently had a post that detailed the recent activities of the National Education Association, which has enormous influence over the philosophy espoused by government school systems nationwide. In a nutshell, the organization jumps aboard every loony left bandwagon imaginable.

Winston McGregor is running for a school board seat this fall against Marc Ridgill. She is the embodiment of the education establishment; and previously led the Guilford Education Alliance. Remain mindful that the Guilford County School Board majority typically has not liked charter schools.

But an interesting test would be to see how many of the prominent progressive/socialists locally send their kids to private, religious or charter schools. They will often act in a manner that they perceive to be best for their children. It is a fairly safe wager that those with resources typically will send their kids to private schools. Those without such resources might try to use charter schools. But the decisions they make are an apt commentary on the government school system for which they politically advocate.

How many, for instance, send their kids to Greensboro Day School? It is pretty expensive. But rest assured that few east Greensboro families can afford that place.

I would invite readers to comment on the choices of which they are aware made by prominent local progressive/socialists with regard to where they have sent their kids to school. I know of at least a couple that decided against traditional government schools.

But they are perfectly happy consigning kids from east Greensboro to the failing government school system.

Once again, kudos to Jeff Hyde and Jeff Phillips for their vision at Gate City that has now come to fruition.