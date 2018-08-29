The Story of a Game-Changing Charter School in East Greensboro, Part II: The Record So Far

Yesterday, we had discussed here the methods used and the environment that has been created at the charter school in east Greensboro-- Gate City Charter Academy. We reviewed the fact that it has provided an option for children and families in east Greensboro of which many have taken advantage-- and in fact, there is a very long waiting list to get in the school.

Today, we will review the record.

It must be understood that Gate City must administer to its students the same end-of-grade testing that all government schools in North Carolina administer.

The key number in which we are interested is the Proficiency Composite grade. This is a composite measurement of the number of students proficient in reading, math and science at four grade levels-- 3rd, 4th, 5th and 8th. This composite together with a measurement of student growth comprise the school's ABC score.

The composite scores for those schools that compare best demographically with Gate City Charter Academy-- Bluford, Cone, Gillespie Park, Hampton, Peeler and Washington-- tend to range from 25 to 40.

These numbers are translated to a letter grade that each school is assigned.

Gate City's students started during the school's first year at approximately 25% proficiency. Last year, the scores went up to approximately 33-41, and the letter grade was D-. (Most of the other schools in east Greensboro tend to score an "F".)

In any event, Gate City has received its preliminary grade this year. It has moved up to a 59%, which is the equivalent of a "C". This is much better than the other comparable government schools in that part of town.

A good comparison is Cone Elementary, which earns a composite score of 34%, and the letter grade "F".

Remain mindful that Gate City's demographics is approximately 75% black, 15% Hispanic and 10% white. 75% of its students qualify for free or reduced lunch. The students tend to come from poor families. These numbers are roughly comparable to the other schools in east Greensboro.

Jeff Hyde, one of the school's founders, stated the following:

"Gate City Charter Academy is very pleased with the progress we have made in teaching our students basic learning skills. We have assembled a fabulous team of educators that care deeply about our students. The results from our first two years have been made possible by the vision of our Board, the dedication of the school's leadership team and by our families who have committed themselves to an excellent school. We will not be satisfied with our current standing, although we are very pleased with our progress thus far."

The results for Gate City refute the commonly held perception that these students cannot be taught.

But here is another amazing aspect to this story.

Gate City receives $7,000 per student in taxpayer funding. The traditional government schools, by contrast, receive $9,400 per student.

Gate City is achieving better results with only 74% of the taxpayer funds the other schools receive. In addition, it provided its own physical facilities, whereas typical government schools rely upon taxpayer-funded construction costs and borrowing through bond issues. Recall the nearly billion dollar bond issue for government school palaces passed one decade ago locally.

So Gate City costs the taxpayer less in per-pupil funding; and cost the taxpayer NOTHING for its physical facility. And again, it is achieving better results.

Congratulations and many thanks to Jeff Phillips and Jeff Hyde, the founders of the school, for the enormous gift they delivered to the people of east Greensboro and to Guilford County taxpayers. This is a success story we should all celebrate. It is the next best thing to Christian schools and home schooling.