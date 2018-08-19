The Solution to Unwanted Migration: HAVE KIDS!

The western world was sold a bill of goods a couple of generations ago. The media disseminated evil messaging that suggested men and women should no longer have lots of kids.

The messaging originated within communities advancing radical feminism; and also among radical environmentalists who suggested that the "population bomb" was going to place everyone at risk. Abortion and contraception were hailed as great advances. Young men and women were led to believe that their self-interest entailed having no kids, or very limited numbers at most. It was regarded as bad to have kids.

But then employers wanted and/or needed more workers to hold down labor costs; and businesses wanted and/or needed more consumers to enhance economic growth. Corporate interests wanted more women in the workforce instead of raising kids. Bloated public charity programs, especially for the elderly, required more young workers to support them. And there was simultaneously a move among various elites to change the demographic composition of western societies.

And we thus had mass migration. In the United States, it came from Mexico and Central America. In Europe, it came from the Middle East and Africa.

And it has been an unmitigated disaster for the peoples that had been present in the U.S. and Europe for hundreds or even thousands of years. It was a profound error of enormous proportions.

One of the most outstanding leaders within the western world is Victor Orban in Hungary, who has taken a firm stand against mass migration. And he has now launched a series of proposals to get young adults in his country to have more kids. The rationale, of course, is that if we have our own internal growth in population, there will be less perceived need to import migrants whose culture is incompatible with our own, or who pose a threat to us in various ways.

Allan Carlson reports in Chronicles:

(Orban) reported to us, his cabinet had resolved that 2018 would be Hungary’s Year of Families. He described plans to raise substantially the tax breaks granted to families with two or more children. Sharing an idea I had advanced in the U.S. back in 2006, the government would cancel 50 percent of student-loan debt for the parents of two children and 100 percent for three. The state would also assume $5,000 of mortgage principle for families with three children, and another $5,000 for each additional child. An existing program of Baby Bonds for maternity support would also be extended...

While Brussels has looked to immigrants as a solution to Europe’s population decline, he said, Hungary has taken a different course: by shaping “a family policy which encourages the birth of children” and secures playgrounds that “echo with the happy cries of children, rather than with the sirens of police cars and ambulances”; and by “renewing ourselves spiritually.” In the face of a form of invasion, “Hungary will . . . protect its families at all costs, regardless of the opposition that may come from Brussels.” This restoration of “natural fertility” was not just “one” national cause, but rather “the national cause.” “And it is also a European cause: not just one European cause among many, but the European cause"...

Simply put, Orbàn and his fellow Fidesz leaders had grown disillusioned with the realities of 1990’s Western liberalism: hedonism, secularism, radical feminism, and the Sexual Revolution instead of ordered liberty. Most of them, not coincidentally, also became Christians.

Regarding “gender,” Fidesz has always been, in its leadership, a men’s party. Its early election lists were exclusively male. Following the 2014 election, Fidesz ruled with an exclusively male cabinet while a mere six percent of its parliamentarians were female. As the Fidesz “Speaker of Parliament” recently explained, “The crowning of the personal fulfillment of women is that they give birth to as many grandchildren as possible for us.” The grimy world of politics should not intrude upon this...

Fidesz moved with astonishing speed to implement its agenda. As a post-election Manifesto declared, “work, home, family, health, and order,” resting on “Christian national unity,” would be the pillars of the new system...

Orbàn also identified “a major European Kulturkampf between, on the one hand, a left-wing International and, on the other, the champions of piety, of the traditional family model and of the nation.” George Soros, a friend of the young Fidesz Party, now stood as its mortal enemy. As Orbàn remarked during the 2015 refugee deluge, “this crisis offers the chance for the national Christian worldview to regain supremacy, not only in Hungary but in the whole of Europe. . . . We are experiencing the end of all the liberal babble"...

There is real evidence that Orbàn may be succeeding on economic grounds. Hungary’s GDP growth is now robust, in comparison with other members of the European Union.

Once again, Orban is a great leader who stands courageously against a cultural left and a business community that wishes to impose great disorder and destroy a nation's identity in order to achieve other goals. And his message to young adults is that they need to have more kids in order to preserve what we have.

What a novel thought. It will be regarded as outrageous in various circles, but we need that kind of thinking in the United States also.