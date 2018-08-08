The Media Hit Job on Mark Harris

The story regarding the former Southern Baptist pastor from Charlotte, Mark Harris, has made the rounds in the media at least a couple of times. It is regarded as absolutely scandalous and impermissible that he preached that husbands and wives should submit to each other in love, as the Bible commands.

His preaching violates the creed of radical feminism widely held by those within the mainstream media and those who control it. The mere premise that wives should submit to their husbands nearly ignites a firestorm. Because of several generations of media and educational indoctrination, a vast majority of women-- and some men-- likely now support this ideology of radical feminism.

This is at great cost. 60 million unborn human lives have been taken unnecessarily; and numerous family units have broken, or failed to even form in the first place. As such, this is a profoundly evil ideology that has corrupted the minds of both men and women.

I have some mixed feelings about Harris as a candidate. While he will be solid on the social issues, I am unsure of his commitment to limiting the federal government's role as defined in Article I, Section 8 of the Constitution. It is encouraging that he has already committed to joining the Freedom Caucus, but even that has its limits. After all, the group is composed of Republicans.

The fact that the media has chosen to harp on this matter reveals its overwhelming anti-Christian bigotry. Harris' opponent, Dan McCready, artfully claims to be a Christian and to simultaneously represent that Harris is out of step with the times. I somehow doubt that McCready is truly a Christian because no devout Christian could justifiably associate himself with the democratic socialist party and its stands today. Such an association suggests an unrepentant heart. That party, after all, mimics and reflects the values of contemporary Judaism, not authentic Christianity.

McCready's candidacy was advanced by those who wish to capitalize on his prior military service and his relative youth to create an appealing candidacy that seems to be at least somewhat moderate-to-conservative. The socialists, after all, have run these types of candidates before; and when elected, the new legislator usually end up voting the party line for the most part. The appearance of moderation is a fraud.

But it appears that Mark Harris' candidacy is vulnerable. And a big part of the reason is that many female voters have been corrupted by this ideology of radical feminism. He will be facing an overwhelming tide against him unless he figures out a way to counter this deliberate, premeditated media effort.