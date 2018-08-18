Skip Wants Chicago-Style Crime-Fighting in Guilford: Will GOP Commissioners Go "Full Robbie" Again?

Some of us might laugh out loud at the prospect of adopting crime-fighting ideas from the city of Chicago to be used in Greensboro. But that is precisely what Skip Alston is proposing to be funded by Guilford County taxpayers. And GOP commissioners are apparently considering the idea.

The Rhino Times provides the details.

Of course, the program provides soft crime-fighting support. It is not focused on police catching the bad guys, arresting them, putting them in jail, and getting them prosecuted. That approach is considered terrible within the east Greensboro political establishment.

Instead, the program sends people out to "talk" to gang members.

My hunch is that this is yet another proposal that creates taxpayer-funded, salaried positions and/or sources of earnings for those connected to the east Greensboro political establishment. Let's think about all the precedents-- Yvonne Johnson's mediation business, Alma Adams' art gallery, Skip and Earl's museum, and the late "Rev." Michael King's Project Homestead.

While it is obvious that this proposal ought to be regarded as laughable, there is no guarantee that the GOP-majority commissioners' board will not fund it. After all, they had gone "Full Robbie" just a couple of months ago and arranged for a new MWBE staff member within county government even though the program is based on racial set-aside goals. They have therefore proven themselves to be prone to curry favor with the media, and with the democratic socialists on the board.

There is another aspect of this problematic proposal that ought to be recognized. Gang violence in Greensboro is a city of Greensboro problem-- not a Guilford County problem. If we are acknowledging that Guilford County ought to play a role in Greensboro's crime epidemic, then perhaps BJ Barnes ought to take over the Greensboro Police Department. Just saying.

In any case, Skip's proposal has been floated. The big question is what the GOP commissioners will do with it.