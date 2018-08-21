Silent Sam Teardown: A Rebuke to the People of North Carolina

College students are just returning to school this week in North Carolina. And a move was orchestrated to take place immediately upon return to tear down the historic "Silent Sam" statue at the UNC campus in Chapel Hill. Police apparently stood by, watched, and allowed it to happen. University and local police had been guarding and/or protecting the statue for approximately a full year.

Of course, the cultural Marxists at the Greater Greensboro Politics page are expressing satisfaction at this vicious act of lawlessness.

Republicans currently possess supermajorities in both houses of the North Carolina General Assembly, and have overarching influence over what happens at UNC campuses. This incident took place in spite of that. Remain mindful that the GOP has also had major influence over what happens on the UNC Board of Governors.

UNC Chapel Hill Chancellor Carol Folt released a statement indicating that the statue had been "divisive for years". No, dear Ms. Folt. The statue is not divisive. It is an inanimate object. It is your students and faculty, however, who are very divisive, and who instigated this cowardly incident.

This was an act that repudiated, rebuked and assaulted the history and memory and heritage of millions of North Carolina citizens. The act was based in profound ignorance because it presumes that slavery was the primary reason southerners fought during the Civil War. In fact, the very idea this act could take place is an indicator of how poorly public high schools and the university itself are teaching history.

These UNC Chapel Hill students stand on the backs of generations-- indeed, centuries-- of North Carolina citizens whose blood, sweat and tears provided them with all the opportunities they enjoy today. To call these students ungrateful would be an understatement. Ingratitude is an inadequte descriptor for the degree of rebellion and hostility they demonstrated toward those who provided the wherewithal for the heavily subsidized education from which they benefit.

Several steps ought to be taken as soon as possible:

Carol Folt must be removed as UNC Chapel Hill Chancellor. She has demonstrated that she is unable to perform her job appropriately. She has presided over an overpoliticized, culturally Marxist university. She needs to be replaced by someone with integrity who will not accede to the radical forces in the university environment. An investigation needs to take place at the state level to determine why university police failed to maintain order. Were they afraid of being disciplined if they had interceded effectively? Were they told to stand down by their leadership? UNC Chapel Hill needs to be defunded by the General Assembly. Take away all the perks, and all the sources of overfunding that sustain the empire within its enormous reach. Make the students pay the full value of their tuition, and take away all the state subsidies and other assistance provided by state taxpayers. The students' ingratitude ought to be repaid in kind.

Will the Republicans in Raleigh do these things? Probably not. The term used by the alt-right-- "cuck"-- comes to mind. What they ought to do, and what they are willing to do, are two very different things.