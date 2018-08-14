NC GOP Risks 2-5 Supreme Court Because of Their Own Legislative Moves

The composition of the North Carolina Supreme Court now consists of four democratic socialists and three Republicans.

Republican Justice Barbara Jackson is running for re-election this year. The GOP had recently passed legislation that eliminated judicial primaries. That new law left a vulnerability that the democratic socialists have now exploited. A fellow by the name of Chris Anglin switched parties abruptly to run as a Republican in the general election.

It will be therefore Ms. Jackson and Mr. Anglin running as Republicans; and Anita Earls for the other major party. This gives Ms. Earls a huge advantage. It has been speculated that Anglin's move was calculated to elect Ms. Earls. He is being assisted by democratic socialist operatives.

Greensboro residents have ample reason to be familiar with Ms. Earls. She was a director of the Marxist legal group, the Southern Coalition for Social Justice, that took the lead in court opposing efforts to reopen the White Street Landfill in Greensboro. They also had been involved in some redistricting cases and the like.

If Ms. Earls prevails, the GOP will be down on the North Carolina Supreme Court, 5-2. That could have very serious consequences because it will shift the court even more toward judicial activism.

It is worth considering what put the GOP in this spot:

Monkeying with the manner of electing judges has been utter tomfoolery. They were trying to fix something that was not especially broken. The efforts to achieve certain partisan advantages have been nearly incessant over the last few years. But we have meanwhile seen a paucity of good conservative legislation passed. The focus has been all wrong; The legislation was drafted in a careless manner. The manner in which the law was written left the socialists an opening, and they exploited it. They lack ethics; and had no shame or conscience restraining them from doing this. It is very important to understand what legislation will do when it is being passed; It illustrates that being a Republican means absolutely nothing. The fact that Anglin could switch his registration and file to run dramatizes the fact that the Republicans have no unifying set of principles to which their candidates must adhere. Some have alleged that Anglin is still a Democrat; but in fact, he IS a Republican, because like many others, he would be free to do whatever he wants as a public official; and The failure to rely upon nominating conventions to select candidates produces elected officials who are more likely to function as progressives. We have seen, over and over again, the primary system produce progressive Republican nominees. Allowing folks to run in a primary or a general election merely by virtue of their filing to run does not assure conservative or constitutional governance.

The Republicans in Raleigh need to go back to the drawing board, and do some soul-searching about what they are trying to achieve, and the methods they are employing to get there. They are drifting into a state of nothingness whereby they merely pass tepid, marginally conservative measures, mostly on economic/fiscal matters. Much of the rest is being booted, or is not even being attempted.