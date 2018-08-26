Making a Game-Changing Charter School Happen in East Greensboro Takes Leadership

One of the great underreported stories in the city of Greensboro is Gate City Charter Academy in east Greensboro. It is a charter school that started up in Greensboro a couple of years ago. The school is part of the National Heritage Academies family.

When the school opened, it immediately filled as parents-- mostly minority-- chose the school over the local traditional government school system. The school now serves in excess of 600 students, and has a long waiting list. The school is receiving better grades from the state than the traditional government schools in east Greensboro receive.

The big point is that the school is a game-changer for these kids in east Greensboro. They are receiving college preparation and some level of moral grounding. They also benefit from a more orderly, safer school experience, and the development of more self-disciplined learning habits, than would occur with the traditional government school system.

How did all of this materialize? Jeff Hyde was one of the main local leaders who made it happen. And he now serves as president of the school's board. Jeff Phillips and Cyndy Hayworth also serve on the board, among others. It takes local leadership for this type of institution to plant roots and thrive.

This is a story that largely has not been told. We have Jeff Hyde to thank, among others, for playing a key role in getting this charter school up and running.