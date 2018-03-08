The Ratchet Effect: Republicans Make Peace with the Welfare State and the Federal Leviathan

Daniel Horowitz, Conservative Review:

Here’s a novel idea: how about we eliminate all of the current government policies that force many families to have both parents working full time even while the kids are young? How about we undo the policies that drive down wages and drive up the cost of health care, food, fuel, and other vital services and then let’s see how family finances look? How about we decrease the debt, which is about the take a bite out of wage growth?

We would be better off as a country if we at least had a Republican Party that was merely at peace with every iota of the 100-year buildup of the federal leviathan without growing it. Yet, every time Republicans assume power and promise to reverse course, they not only codify the policies of the Left, they seek to grow them and venture into new areas of the economy and private life. This is what Margaret Thatcher often referred to as “the ratchet effect” to explain the one directional progress of liberalism when the Left is in power and the inability to reverse one iota of that momentum when so-called conservatives are in power. The ratchet only turns in one direction.

However, Republicans always have clever nuances to sell Democrat ideas as conservative...

Why do we always operate solely within the paradigm of the Left? They are doing a good enough job on their own promoting their values without the assistance of those who campaign on a competing agenda.

Arguably, this has been going on since the time of Lincoln, at the moment of the party's inception. Many of us were fooled for a period of time because of the influence of Reagan during the 1980's. But the GOP's overall orientation otherwise is toward statism, regardless of whether we like it or not. This is what the party's elected officials tend to produce.