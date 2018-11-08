City of Greensboro, Steeped in Identity Politics, Loaned Taxpayer Money to Woman Accused of Racism

Many of us are intimately familiar with the city of Greensboro's political culture. For a period of more than two decades, the city has been ruled in accordance with the dictates of racial identity politics. For many years, it was the Simkins PAC that made sure of that. But now, we have two black PAC's in the city with outsized influence; and eager would-be city council members who vie for their endorsement.

We therefore have a city government that does far too much in areas in which it ought not even be involved; and that does far too little in the area of law enforcement. One result is that we have dead black bodies riddled with bullets found on city streets with considerable regularity.

The practice of loaning taxpayers' money to prospective business owners is extremely problematic. These are people who might not qualify for traditional financing through a bank; or who are seeking some other type of advantage over competitors. In some cases, these loans have gone to politically connected individuals or politically favored projects.

One particular example is the Morehead Foundry building which was converted to several eateries.

Within the last couple of weeks, it came to light that one of the main business owners had to close the business after employees walked out and she was accused of racism.

It is an enormous irony that the city of Greensboro-- steeped as it is in racial identity politics-- loaned a bunch of money to a woman who had to abruptly shut down the business amid such allegations. The accusation might not be true; but that is beside the point.

The city's taxpayers are still on the hook for a major financial loss because of this mess. The city should never have been involved in the business of banking-- i.e., of lending money to politically favored businesses. This unfortunately is the legacy of electing truly awful city council members.

Indeed, observing Greensboro politics largely consists of watching one massive screw-up after another. We have Mayor Vaughan and the rest of the gang on the city council to thank.