America's Left Loves Their Oligarch

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is 85 years old. For many years, it has been widely known that she tends to fall asleep during the high court's deliberations. For some reason, however, the media/left complex does not bang the drum about her possibly being impaired, and whether that might justify removal from the court.

She has survived bouts with both pancreatic cancer and colon cancer since her elevation to the high court. Relatively few people survive pancreatic cancer.

During the last couple of years, she has become a huge celebrity among the far left. In fact, she has attained the status of a cult hero. This year, at least a couple of films have been produced about her, one of which is a documentary.

This past week, she stated that she thinks she will serve on the court for five more years in spite of her age and her inability to maintain wakefulness. Using the high court to achieve political outcomes, after all, is extremely important to the left. They are unbothered by the fact that their icon is an oligarch, along with the other justices. They think that oligarchy is good, after all, if it produces the desired results.

Ginsburg is a cultural Marxist and a socialist. She is very much within the tradition of the Frankfurt School, and the Gramscian "march through the institutions". Her jurisprudence is in accordance with the worldview of contemporary Judaism which she shares. She is an anti-Christian because the Obergefell ruling-- for which she cast the deciding vote-- results in the persecution of orthodox Christians.

It is entirely appropriate for us to pray for her retirement, just as we did in the case of Anthony Kennedy. But it is very instructive to see how she rose to the Supreme Court after she was nominated by Bill Clinton. According to Bench Memos, her confirmation vote took place precisely 25 years ago:

1993—By a vote of 96 to 3, the Senate confirms President Clinton’s nomination of D.C. Circuit judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg to the Supreme Court seat vacated by Justice Byron White. Confirmation comes a mere seven weeks after Clinton announced his decision to nominate Ginsburg.

And how, after all, could there have been any controversy over a former ACLU activist who, among other things, had stridently criticized the Supreme Court’s 1977 ruling that the Constitution does not require taxpayers to fund abortions … who had stated her strong sympathy for the proposition that there is a constitutional right to prostitution and a constitutional right to bigamy … who had proposed abolishing Mother’s Day and Father’s Day and replacing them with an androgynous Parent’s Day … who had criticized the Boy Scouts and the Girl Scouts for perpetuating stereotyped sex roles … and who had urged that prisons be co-ed rather than single sex? (See here for documentation of the last several points.) That’s what the media call a “mainstream” and “moderate” nominee.

The above passage is very instructive. It indicates that numerous Republicans in the United States Senate voted for her confirmation-- even though it was quite clear even then that she was a far left cultural Marxist. The Republicans graciously allowed democratic socialist presidents to have their nominations, even while their own nominations got ravaged. That is one of the reasons we lost the country.

Ginsburg's method of constitutional interpretation is entirely geared toward the political outcome she wishes to achieve. She claims license to warp and distort the text in whatever manner she deems necessary. And because of this, she is the object of celebration in media/left circles. She needs to go.