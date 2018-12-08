Watching CBS' coverage of the PGA Championship was fairly astonishing. It would not be inaccurate to suggest that the broadcast consisted of a showcasing of Tiger Woods' game interspersed with occasional depictions of other players at various times.

It was almost like an afterthought for CBS at the end to highlight Brooks Koepka, the fellow who actually won this major tournament.

The network's handling of the event likely reflects deep cultural biases among those who control the media. Woods' success is deeply symbolic of their long-term agenda; and it therefore must be celebrated loudly.

But it was equally astonishing to watch the antics and the response of fans at the tournament, whose behavior can justifiably be described as self-flagellating. Woods had a huge mass of male groupies at the course who cheered loudly his every move. Their response is an indicator that his success will be a huge profit center for all economic participants, including but not limited to the television network airing the tournament.

Woods is obviously a talented golfer with a very successful career who has now made a huge comeback. The idea that someone can return to play well after having undergone three back surgeries is fairly remarkable. It is testament to the premise that recovering from these situations has a huge motivational component. Woods obviously wanted it badly. He can enjoy his comeback as long as it runs.

In the meantime, we must endure "All Tiger, All the Time" coverage. Fortunately, medication for television-induced nausea is commercially available.