AlGore's Greensboro Visit: Radical Environmentalism as a Religious Cult

Former Vice-President Al Gore visited Shiloh Baptist Church in Greensboro-- a black church. He was accompanied by the former NC NAACP huckster, the "Rev." William Barber, who now leads the "Poor People's Campaign".

Gore apparently staged quite a show. But that was apparently all that it was.

The virulent anti-industry. anti-fossil fuel message, wrapped in the cloak of religiosity, was a profound misuse of an allegedly Christian house of worship. Suggesting that radical environmentalism is supported or required by the Christian religion is a misrepresentation that borders on cultism. But Gore knows that wrapping the cause in a false admixture of emotion and religion can be very effective politically.

Of course, Gore is a profound hypocrite who has a voracious appetite for consuming energy.

He surprisingly admitted this week that President Trump's rollback of environmental regulations is not causing much damage. But his focus on "environmental justice" is laughable. In fact, minorities are doing much better under Trump with an improved economy. Trump's approval ratings are rising dramatically among blacks.

It is interesting that minorities do much better when there is not excessive environmental regulation because capital is more readily deployed to build businesses and achieve growth. That translates to more stable jobs available for African-Americans.

There is another aspect of Gore's legacy that is not often discussed. He was one of the early advocates within the democratic socialist coalition of encouraging more illegal immigration to bolster the fortunes of their party. That, of course, hurt African-Americans tremendously, because there was more competition for the same types of jobs that illegal immigrants fill. Blacks are doing better under Trump who is taking action against illegal immigration. But Gore stands before minorities pretending to advocate their interests when he had played a critical role increasing illegal immigration.

The stupid emotionalism at Shiloh Baptist Church led by Gore and Barber attempted to persuade blacks that their interests were with the environmental extremism and open borders agenda of the democratic socialist party. But in fact, Trump's presidency is demonstrating the utter falsehood of that premise.