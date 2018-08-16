« Prosecuting an Abortionist | Main

08/16/2018

AlGore's Greensboro Visit: Radical Environmentalism as a Religious Cult

Former Vice-President Al Gore visited Shiloh Baptist Church in Greensboro-- a black church. He was accompanied by the former NC NAACP huckster, the "Rev." William Barber, who now leads the "Poor People's Campaign".

Gore apparently staged quite a show. But that was apparently all that it was.

The virulent anti-industry. anti-fossil fuel message, wrapped in the cloak of religiosity, was a profound misuse of an allegedly Christian house of worship. Suggesting that radical environmentalism is supported or required by the Christian religion is a misrepresentation that borders on cultism. But Gore knows that wrapping the cause in a false admixture of emotion and religion can be very effective politically.

Of course, Gore is a profound hypocrite who has a voracious appetite for consuming energy.

He surprisingly admitted this week that President Trump's rollback of environmental regulations is not causing much damage. But his focus on "environmental justice" is laughable. In fact, minorities are doing much better under Trump with an improved economy. Trump's approval ratings are rising dramatically among blacks.

It is interesting that minorities do much better when there is not excessive environmental regulation because capital is more readily deployed to build businesses and achieve growth. That translates to more stable jobs available for African-Americans.

There is another aspect of Gore's legacy that is not often discussed. He was one of the early advocates within the democratic socialist coalition of encouraging more illegal immigration to bolster the fortunes of their party. That, of course, hurt African-Americans tremendously, because there was more competition for the same types of jobs that illegal immigrants fill. Blacks are doing better under Trump who is taking action against illegal immigration. But Gore stands before minorities pretending to advocate their interests when he had played a critical role increasing illegal immigration.

The stupid emotionalism at Shiloh Baptist Church led by Gore and Barber attempted to persuade blacks that their interests were with the environmental extremism and open borders agenda of the democratic socialist party. But in fact, Trump's presidency is demonstrating the utter falsehood of that premise.

Posted at 09:58 PM |

|

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been saved. Comments are moderated and will not appear until approved by the author. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Comments are moderated, and will not appear until the author has approved them.

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)

About

Subscribe to this blog's feed

Archives

Blog powered by Typepad