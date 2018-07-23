When Government (Or Other Bad Players) Use Your Medical Data to Harm You

Kristin Held, MD, Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons:

Our concerns are not theoretical. In recent months and years, we have become aware of abuses of data collection and surveillance of American citizens by federal agencies... And might our most intimate medical, physical, psychological and even genetic information be even more vulnerable to electronic health record-related injury and death, foul play, and public control than our phone conversations, e-mails, texts and finances? If agencies can lose five months of texts and thousands of e-mails, can they not also lose our vital medical information? There is no limit to the potential consequences of governmental malfeasance, should our supposedly confidential medical information remain subject to unblocked, bidirectional manipulation by government agents. The risk to our medical data comes not only from national forces, but international as well. Politicized and weaponized data can affect our very lives...

Americans might never dream that the scoring of individual citizens through massive governmental collection, in order to drive behavior through threat of public humiliation, is part of federal law. But this social engineering scheme is precisely what is contained in (current law). The confiscation, surveillance and potential manipulation of our medical data... violates the Constitutional rights of U.S. citizens and places us in harm's way. We are heading toward a totalitarian state unless we stand up and fight for our rights and liberties.

Dr. Held is absolutely right. The democratic socialists got the ball rolling with legislation they had passed during Obama's first term. But the Republicans have been gleefully playing along, passing MACRA at the federal level; and instituting the state government-operated health information exchange right here in North Carolina.



We presume as Americans that we enjoy liberty; and that our government is benevolent. Those are increasingly becoming erroneous assumptions. Government and other third parties cannot be trusted with our medical information. And yet, the political default mode on the part of Democrats and Republicans is that they absolutely must have it.