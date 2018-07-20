Trump vs. the Media/Deep State Alliance, Continued

Srdja Trifkovic, Chronicles:

It is of course possible and desirable to make a fair and enduring deal with Russia on all of those issues. The biggest problem for Trump is not how to keep his supporters loyal amidst the onslaught of raw hate and insanity. It is how to ensure that his own bureaucratic machine will follow and apply his vision, regardless of what Putin and he agreed in Helsinki last Monday or may yet agree in Washington next fall. The problem is that a chronically disloyal civil service apparatus—especially at the Department of State—actually subscribes to the Weltanschauung of Trump’s haters and detractors...

The (coup) against Trump is of a different order of magnitude. It had been plotted by the Deep State even before he was inaugurated. Significant power nodes had always refused to acknowledge the legitimacy of this presidency, and after Helsinki they remain relentless, with the regime media machine in the vanguard.

This is without precedent here, but Deep State perpetrators did it with their regime-change operations elsewhere, and they worked. Now they are trying it at home. Robert Mueller is out to get Trump, probably on some sort of money-laundering rap having nothing to do with “Russian meddling.” The only way to defeat this coup, as I wrote in Chronicles over a year ago, is to proceed with shock and awe. Trump needs to keep changing the narrative on his enemies so as to keep them off balance. Doubling down on his populist domestic and foreign policy must be part of the countercoup, Russia included. Most self-described Republicans support Trump’s declared desire for constructive relations with Russia. This is a potentially winning policy, but he has to brave the hysteria as he well knows how to do, and go about reestablishing dominance over the national debate.