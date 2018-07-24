« The Greatly Feared, Ominous Russia | Main

07/24/2018

Putting "Treason" into Perspective

Wayne Allensworth, Chronicles:

When they screech “Treason!” (via “foreign interference”) at Trump for his alleged “collusion” with the Russians to “steal” the 2016 election, a storyline that grows more preposterous with every supposed “bombshell” revelation made in the “Russia probe,” I wonder just what the word foreign can possibly mean to people who think that anyone, anywhere can be an “American” by virtue of their good standing in an ideological and victimological pecking order.  What can treason mean to people, be they on the pseudo-right or the left, who want to erase American sovereignty, American borders, and, indeed, America as an historical entity, a real place, rather than an “idea”?  With that kind of thinking, “America” vanishes into the ether.  What can treason mean to a globalist?

