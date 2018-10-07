The Latest Nomination to the National Board of Directors

Americans operate under the presumption that our system of government is a "democracy". A description more faithful to the original design is a constitutional republic with elements of representative democracy.

The reality, however, is much different. Most forms of government are effectively a form of oligarchy-- and ours is also. The donor class has ultimate control over much of whatever happens in the United States. President Trump has scrambled the mix a bit, but the ground rules still apply.

The United States Supreme Court is itself a form of oligarchy, the composition of which is indirectly dictated by the overriding oligarchy comprised of large donors and their designees. North Carolina's United States Senators are excellent examples of donor designees.

Think about who the large donors tend to be. Hint: it ain't just the Koch brothers. The ruling oligarchy's output and success is determined in part by the fact that one side fights, and the other largely doesn't. One side fervently believes in their cause, and the other doesn't.

The current ground rules are that the Supreme Court has the prerogative to write law and rewrite the Constitution. Republican's half-hearted efforts for nearly five decades to change that reality have been an abject failure. The donor class dictates that the high court reflect the Frankfurt School mode of thinking, and the long march through the institutions. The court gets to decide what the nation's policies will be. The people's representatives, and the executive officials they elect, are entirely subordinate to the whims of the courts.

And the high court itself functions as a national Board of Directors. A small, select group of individuals get to set national policy on a wide range of matters. And subordinate federal judges get to stop legislative and executive actions on a dime.



The people of the United States like to convince themselves that their votes count. But in fact, their votes are routinely sabotaged. The left likes to dreamily proclaim the virtues of "democracy", but in fact, their use of the Supreme Court reveals that they are being entirely dishonest intellectually. They don't want democracy.

Calling the Supreme Court a Board of Directors is, in fact, charitable. Mark Levin says the democratic socialists think of it as their Politburo.

The Kavanaugh nomination is difficult to assess. Varied opinions have been floated by Republicans, conservatives and constitutionists. Some are very supportive of the nomination. I am a bit concerned because it seems less than robust; and because we have been burned so many times before. I hope I am wrong about that... this time at least. Even the Gorsuch nomination is not as much of a victory as GOP partisans represent. The best we have on the court ironically is Clarence Thomas.

The nomination process continues to, in a bigoted fashion, exclude southern white males and orthodox Protestants. Republican nominees tend to be Catholic. Gorsuch prior to his nomination most recently had worshipped at an Episcopal church-- i.e., he made himself part of a denomination that endorses and celebrates same-sex marriage.

There is reason to have hope, of course, that the Kavanaugh nomination might turn out well. His current task, however, is to bow before the various senators, and reassure them that he will absolutely, positively allow liberal court precedents to stand.

It is difficult for Trump to make a robust nomination when several Senate Republicans are outright liberals; when others among them have their own issues with Trump and with constitutional conservatism; when one particular Arizona senator selfishly clings to his seat, in his 80's, in spite of an apparently terminal cancer; and when the candidacy of one potential Senator from Alabama was deliberately sabotaged by McConnell, Tillis and company.

The donor class largely does not want a pro-life, pro-family outcome on the Supreme Court; and their designees take their marching orders. These donors think it would be bad for business to have less women in the workforce; and they tend to be pro-abortion. They think it would be very bad for families to form and to remain together; and for women to be having more kids and raising them.

Some conservatives will tend to be focused mostly on the socialists' behavior during the confirmation process. But we also need to focus acutely on the manifold ways the Republicans repeatedly, chronically tend to drop the ball. We have witnessed this charade many times before.