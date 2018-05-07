Supreme Court Drama: An Important Opportunity

The next Supreme Court nomination advanced by President Trump has the potential to result in the overturning of Roe v. Wade. That decision, which is the overarching issue of our time, has been a pox upon our house for a period of 45 years.

The spectre that the decision might be overturned is likely optimistic, however. After all, several considerations must be noted:

The Supreme Court justices nominated by Republican presidents and ultimately confirmed are not all solid originalists; and many tend to genuflect before the alter of precedent; Republican Senators tend to be deathly afraid of the abortion issue to the extent that relatively few will "go to the mat" under pressure; These same Senators tend to place other issues-- and their own political survivability-- above the abortion issue, and they don't even think twice about betraying their base; Some GOP Senators are liberals, or are eager to hurt Trump in the eyes of the public; Various GOP-affiliated voices regularly urge reduced emphasis on the social issues; The media/left complex, including the Senate Democratic caucus, will shamelessly demagogue the issue and use their megaphone to put Trump and the GOP under pressure; and It is not known whether Trump will prioritize the abortion issue with this particular nomination; and if he does, whether he will robustly defend his nominee.

Let's recall the reaction to the nomination of Robert Bork three decades ago. Ted Kennedy stated the following on the Senate floor for the TV cameras:

… Robert Bork’s America is a land in which women would be forced into back-alley abortions, blacks would sit at segregated lunch counters, rogue police could break down citizens’ doors in midnight raids, school children could not be taught about evolution, writers and artists could be censored at the whim of the government, and the doors of the federal courts would be shut on the fingers of millions of citizens for whom the judiciary is—and is often the only—protector of the individual rights that are the heart of our democracy … President Reagan is still our president. But he should not be able to reach out from the muck of Irangate, reach into the muck of Watergate, and impose his reactionary vision of the Constitution on the Supreme Court and the next generation of Americans. No justice would be better than this injustice.

This statement was dutifully disseminated by the same media that had helped Senator Kennedy finesse the Chappaquidick situation, and that protected him from any consequences associated with it. Kennedy was a nominal, non-practicing Catholic... and a blazing hypocrite.

We have begun to see similar demagoguery from Chuck Schumer and even from GOP Senator Susan Collins.

Various media have listed Trump's most likely picks. Each of them have their own strengths, and each have their own liabilities. Most seem to have at least one gaping hole.

But as you watch the drama further unfold after Trump makes his nomination, be mindful of the worldview of those who have disproportionate influence over the mainstream media's content; of those who fund the democratic socialist party; and of those who hold Democratic seats in the Senate. Worldview is a critical quantity. These folks tend to believe that abortion is a good thing-- just like those within liberal mainline Protestantism and contemporary Judaism.

All these I have listed in the previous paragraph are profoundly evil, because they continue to advocate for the ongoing slaughter of 60 million human lives... and counting. And they represent it as being desirable.

With the narrow GOP majority, Trump is probably counting upon at least a couple of red state Democratic Senators to vote for his nominee. We shall see whether that happens, as it did in the case of the Gorsuch nomination.

But the Republicans have 51 votes. If they all show up and vote for the presumably pro-life, pro-constitution nominee, they ought not need even a single democratic socialist vote. This ought to be an easy confirmation... a slam dunk. Right?